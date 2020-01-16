These UK cities have been voted the absolute best for millennials
Adulting is hard, but living in one of these towns might make it a little bit easier.
The first foray into adulthood and beyond is daunting and difficult. Building a career, managing money, dealing with landlords (who are known for being a particularly slippery breed) and all that other adult stuff is hard. But it’s even harder when your surroundings are working against you.
We’re talking about impossibly high renting costs, minimal job opportunities and we’d even lump a rubbish nightlife in there with the worst attributes of an area.
But although there are cities in the UK that aren’t the best for getting bang for your well-earned buck (we’re looking at you, London), the good news is there are also some that are really positive places for young adults.
Compare the Market has commissioned an extensive study to discover which city in the UK has the best standard of living for people aged between 18 to 35.
To figure out the answer, the study’s authors looked at the following criteria: how many millennials live in the area already; average rent per month; average full time salary; nightlife venues per 10,000 adults; average regional score of resident’s wellbeing and 4G coverage (of course, an essential for the digital generations).
The cities that came out on top may surprise you. For example, despite its endless career opportunities, London hasn’t even made it to the top 10. Instead, the North of England features heavily, as does the Midlands.
Taking the top spot, though, is Edinburgh. And we can’t say we’re surprised. This gorgeous city is often heralded for its wealth of culture, gothic architecture, independent businesses and great nightlife.
Next up its Reading, which, despite having an average rent price of £1,101, also has the highest salary average too, which is £27,126.
Check out the full list below:
- Edinburgh
- Reading
- Derby
- Manchester
- Bristol
- Aberdeen
- Glasgow
- Liverpool
- Brighton and Hove
- Newcastle Upon Tyne
Feeling inspired to make the move?
