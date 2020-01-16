These UK cities have been voted the absolute best for millennials

The first foray into adulthood and beyond is daunting and difficult. Building a career, managing money, dealing with landlords (who are known for being a particularly slippery breed) and all that other adult stuff is hard. But it’s even harder when your surroundings are working against you.

We’re talking about impossibly high renting costs, minimal job opportunities and we’d even lump a rubbish nightlife in there with the worst attributes of an area.

But although there are cities in the UK that aren’t the best for getting bang for your well-earned buck (we’re looking at you, London), the good news is there are also some that are really positive places for young adults.