Travel 2023: 5 places to visit for some new year R&R
Before getting into the hustle and bustle of the new year, take some time to rest and recover at these relaxing staycation spots.
The start of the new year often means new possibilities, new goals and new challenges.
While this can be a cause of excitement, it can also be rather scary; sometimes, we need to truly unwind before jumping headfirst into the new year madness.
One way to do so is to take some time away from home and unwind in a serene and peaceful location, and a staycation is something we have on the agenda.
According to data from holiday home operator Verdant Leisure, 2023 is likely to see a boom in UK staycations due to the rising cost of living.
More than four in five (84%) say they are likely to go on a staycation in 2023, with over half (56%) of those saying that the cost of living crisis would steer them towards a staycation over a holiday abroad.
If getting away but staying close to home is something you have in mind for the new year, we’ve found five dreamy locations to visit in January and February to get you feeling relaxed and restored.
Farmstead Lodges, Suffolk
Cheltenham Chase Hotel
Escape to the Cotswolds this winter and stay at Cheltenham Chase Hotel. The hotel offers modern accommodations and a range of amenities, including a luxurious spa and Hardy’s restaurant to keep you relaxed and well-fed throughout your stay.
The picturesque location is great for those who want beauty, luxury and convenience all in one – and if you want a specific experience at the hotel, try its Chocoholics Retreat, which offers a range of chocolatey activities, from a chocolate liqueur-making workshop to a truffle making workshop. Yum.
Hotel du Vin Stratford-upon-Avon
Embark on a winter adventure with a chilly trip to Stratford-upon-Avon. Take a picturesque stroll through Bancroft Gardens and along the banks of River Avon or escape the cold with a tour of Shakespeare’s birthplace, Anne Hathaway’s cottage or the Stratford Butterfly Farm.
Return to Hotel du Vin Stratford-upon-Avon to fall into a huge custom-made bed with soft Egyptian bed linen or warm up in the embrace of a fluffy robe after enjoying a soak in the ornate roll-top bathtub.
Wave Garden Spa, Snowdonia
Haldon Belvedere, Devon
