The start of the new year often means new possibilities, new goals and new challenges.

While this can be a cause of excitement, it can also be rather scary; sometimes, we need to truly unwind before jumping headfirst into the new year madness.

One way to do so is to take some time away from home and unwind in a serene and peaceful location, and a staycation is something we have on the agenda.

According to data from holiday home operator Verdant Leisure, 2023 is likely to see a boom in UK staycations due to the rising cost of living.