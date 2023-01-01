Young woman enjoying a fresh air on the mountain
Travel 2023: 5 places to visit for some new year R&R

Before getting into the hustle and bustle of the new year, take some time to rest and recover at these relaxing staycation spots.

The start of the new year often means new possibilities, new goals and new challenges.

While this can be a cause of excitement, it can also be rather scary; sometimes, we need to truly unwind before jumping headfirst into the new year madness.

One way to do so is to take some time away from home and unwind in a serene and peaceful location, and a staycation is something we have on the agenda.

According to data from holiday home operator Verdant Leisure, 2023 is likely to see a boom in UK staycations due to the rising cost of living.  

More than four in five (84%) say they are likely to go on a staycation in 2023, with over half (56%) of those saying that the cost of living crisis would steer them towards a staycation over a holiday abroad.

If getting away but staying close to home is something you have in mind for the new year, we’ve found five dreamy locations to visit in January and February to get you feeling relaxed and restored.

  • Farmstead Lodges, Suffolk

    If you’re looking to be closer to nature, Farmstead Lodges is just for you.

    Located in the heart of the Suffolk countryside, these beautifully rustic lodges are perfect for those looking for a tranquil space.

    Guests can enjoy coastal or countryside walks, take in the beauty of the fascinating Framlingham Castle down the road, and soak in the sea air at Aldeburgh or Southwold before retreating back to your lodge. 

    Once there, you can get the log burner going and keep toasty and warm with a cup of tea or bathe under the stars in one of the gorgeous copper baths.

    Whatever you do, you are sure to feel better for it after experiencing the tranquillity Farmstead Lodges has to offer. Oh, and they’re also offering a complimentary first-night stay for bookings made before 31 March 2023.

  • Cheltenham Chase Hotel

    New Year staycations: Cheltenham Chase Hotel
    New Year staycations: Cheltenham Chase Hotel

    Escape to the Cotswolds this winter and stay at Cheltenham Chase Hotel. The hotel offers modern accommodations and a range of amenities, including a luxurious spa and Hardy’s restaurant to keep you relaxed and well-fed throughout your stay.

    The picturesque location is great for those who want beauty, luxury and convenience all in one – and if you want a specific experience at the hotel, try its Chocoholics Retreat, which offers a range of chocolatey activities, from a chocolate liqueur-making workshop to a truffle making workshop. Yum.

  • Hotel du Vin Stratford-upon-Avon

    Hotel du Vin Stratford-upon-Avon
    New Year staycations: Hotel du Vin Stratford-upon-Avon

    Embark on a winter adventure with a chilly trip to Stratford-upon-Avon. Take a picturesque stroll through Bancroft Gardens and along the banks of River Avon or escape the cold with a tour of Shakespeare’s birthplace, Anne Hathaway’s cottage or the Stratford Butterfly Farm. 

    Return to Hotel du Vin Stratford-upon-Avon to fall into a huge custom-made bed with soft Egyptian bed linen or warm up in the embrace of a fluffy robe after enjoying a soak in the ornate roll-top bathtub.

  • Wave Garden Spa, Snowdonia

    What better place to relax during winter than in the dramatic scenery of Snowdonia? With views over forests and a beautiful inland surf lagoon, Adventure Parc Snowdonia is an idyllic place to relax and indulge in some activities from local bike rides to wild swimming.

    It’s also perfect for those looking to warm up at the Wave Garden Spa, which lets guests stay in touch with nature with its Woodland Retreat. The indoor and outdoor facilities all enjoy views across the lagoon, and the spa package includes a four-hour spa experience with a complimentary glass of prosecco and a one-course lunch served at Zephyr’s.

  • Haldon Belvedere, Devon

    Famous for its stunning coastline, quaint villages and continuous beaches, it’s no surprise that Devon continues to be a hugely popular UK holiday destination – and Haldon Belvedere, in the parish of Dunchideock, is one place worth staying.

    The breathtaking Grade II listed building is also known as Lawrence Castle, and it’s nothing short of a spectacular Georgian dream.

    The incredible building includes a spiral stone staircase, a living area with 360-degree views over Devon, and a kitchen built into two turrets.

    Guests can also stay at the penthouse apartment on the top floor, which is ideal for a weekend away.

    While there, you can also visit Dartmoor National Park, take your bike for a ride down the River Exe cycle trail and check out the stunning Jurassic coast.

