The most fabulous restaurant toilets to spend a penny – or just take a picture – in London

The old saying might be, “if a tree falls in a forest and no one is there to hear it, did it make a sound?”, but the 2019 version is absolutely “if you didn’t post about it on Instagram, did it really happen?”

That’s right: a millennial’s need to snap every cool thing they do (and share it with everyone they know) is pretty much ingrained at this point. And yes, there are some downsides to this (we’ve all heard about the negative effects social media can have on our mental health and the trap of a real life vs Instagram mentality). But the positives are easy to find, too: at the very least, we’re documenting unforgettable memories – and striving to immerse ourselves in more beautiful surroundings, too.