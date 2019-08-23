Best restaurants in London for the plant obsessed

What makes a restaurant in London utterly irresistible – the kind of irresistible that you screengrab a picture of it and Whatsapp it to a friend, caption reading: “oh my god we need to go here” immediately after laying eyes on it?

Well, chances are that it has a lot more to do with the vegetation on the walls than on the plate. Because, while the menu is important, our obsession with botanically beautiful brunch and dinner spots has reached the next level, with the bar resting higher than a hanging succulent.

Whether it be a pared back, scandi-style cafe with a splattering of greenery, or a full-on greenhouse experience, we love any eatery just a little bit more when there’s plants involved.