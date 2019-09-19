The tastiest tapas restaurants in London to make you forget you’re in the capital

Covent Garden’s Opera Tavern has had a fresh lick of paint and a newly swished-up menu, and it’s the perfect spot for pre-theatre or post-work tapas.

Tucked just far enough away from the hustle of Covent Garden, there’s a casual buzz that spills into the relaxed ground floor (there’s a dining room upstairs). Here, from your plush leather seat, you can watch cocktails prepared at the central bar while you make your way through delicious sharing plates. You’ll find all the classics here, from Padrón peppers (juicy and moreish), jamón and manchego croquetas and chorizo picante to more filling dishes like linguine nero and ibérico pork burgers (so good).

And to wash it all down? It would be a customary thing to order a bottle of Spanish red, but we went down the mixology route instead – the El Secreto is a delightfully punchy blend of Tanqueray, aquavite grappa and quince jelly, topped with a parmesan crisp. An easy, reliable central London option.

Where is it? 23 Catherine St, Covent Garden, London, WC2B 5JS.