Best spas for Mother’s Day 2022: 11 pampering packages to book for you and your mum now
From Glasgow to Hertfordshire, London to Manchester, these are the best Mother’s Day spa packages to book right now.
Mother’s Day is just around the corner on Sunday 27 March, so if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life, look no further.
Whether your mum loves to be treated like a queen or is just in need of some R & R, we’ve done the hard work for you and compiled some of the best spa packages on offer across the UK. From Asian-inspired afternoon teas to relaxing facials and Indian massages, these heavenly treatments will show your appreciation and love this Mothering Sunday.
Jiva Spa at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, London
For those who want to take relaxation to the next level, treat the mother figure in your life to a package that combines Jiva’s traditional Indian treatments dedicated to nurturing the body with Temple Spa’s contemporary Mediterranean wellness philosophy and results-driven products.
Spa facilities include a specially appointed relaxation area, two single treatment rooms, one couples’ suite, vitality pool, steam, and sauna.
Book the Jiva Spa. Prices start at £60 for individual treatments.
The Randolph Hotel, Oxford
For an extra special slice of luxury, why not take a loved one to the newly renovated five-star hotel at the centre of historic Oxford, just an hour’s train journey out of London.
The package includes a choice of 55-minute bespoke spa rituals for a guest and their mum, access to the Wellness at The Randolph thermal suite and afternoon tea for two in The Drawing Room, curated by executive chef Chris Emery.
Book The Randolph. Prices start from £200 for two people.
Maya Blue Wellness, The Titanic Hotel, Liverpool
Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel is iconic for both its history and style, but hidden in the underground of the hotel also lies its subterranean spa, Maya Blue Wellness.
Visitors can relax and unwind with an indulgent Mother’s Day Time for Two treatment package, including an ESPA personalised express facial and a back, neck and shoulder massage, plus one hour’s access to the tranquil thermal suite. Visitors can also dip into the hydrotherapy pool and soak away the week’s stress or dissolve into the warmth of the sauna, steam room and sanarium.
Book Maya Blue Wellness. Prices start at £160 for two people.
Hale Country Club and Spa, near Manchester
To celebrate Mother’s Day, Hale Country Club & Spa has launched a new Asian-inspired afternoon tea as part of its popular Treatment of the Month package, helping to make March all about mum.
The experience features relaxing ESPA treatments, including a luxurious hot stone massage, a warm rose quartz facial with a hydrating pink hair and scalp massage treatment, and of course, a delicious afternoon tea including sushi, mini bites and sweet tarts and cakes.
Book Hale Country Club & Spa. Prices start at £130pp for members and £160pp for non-members.
Champneys, Hertfordshire
This haven is iconic in the wellness world, and for good reason. Whole-body health is the focus at Champneys’ four elegant countryside health spa resorts that help guests to rest and re-energise. If you’re looking to do just that for Mother’s Day, visit one of the two luxury spa hotels and indulge in a variety of activities from bootcamps to spa treatments.
Book Champneys Health Spa. Prices start from £99pp.
Forbici Salon, Knightsbridge
For those centred in the city, a high-street spa option is perfect for a mid-week treat for both you and your mum.
Forbici’s Queen for A Day package includes a bespoke comprehensive style consultation, full cut and blow dry with a Forbici expert. For a more traditional treat, the She’s Worth It package features a luxurious manicure and pedicure. The salon also offers relaxing facials and massages that are perfect for unwinding together.
Book Forbici. Prices start from £45 for an individual treatment.
De Vere Cotswold Water Park, Oxfordshire
Rolling hills, scenic views and picture-perfect villages make De Vere Cotswold Water Park the ideal location for a truly relaxing Mother’s Day.
Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea dining experience for the whole family with views over the hotel’s private lake. On Mother’s Day, all mums will receive a special complimentary gift.
Mums can also unwind in De Vere Cotswold Water Park’s Spa6, with its hydrotherapy pool, experience showers, heated loungers and several newly refurbished treatment rooms offering the perfect sanctuary for pampering and relaxation. Spa6 has partnered with JustBe Botanicals to provide guests with a range of treatments and products that will leave them feeling refreshed and revitalised. Each treatment is targeted to achieve the guest’s desired ‘state of mind’ and includes a complimentary gin and tonic and chocolates.
Book De Vere Cotswold Water Park. Prices start from £25pp for afternoon tea and spa treatments begin at £48pp.
The Westin London City
If you’re looking to treat your mum to a spa break close to home, The Westin London City is a go-to spot for total relaxation. This five-star hotel on the edge of the River Thames allows hotel guests to put their wellbeing first with a wide range of spa treatments and a fitness studio.
And if you’re looking for great food and drink options, you can enjoy riverside dining at its wine bar, Hithe and See, and all-day dining destination, Mosaic.
Book The Westin London City. Prices for spa packages start from £140.
Gleddoch Hotel Spa, Glasgow
For those who fancy making a weekend of it, the historic Gleddoch Hotel Spa makes for the perfect treat for mums this Mother’s Day.
The hotel, which was once the awe-inspiring home of shipping baron Sir William Lithgow, features the brand-new Imperia Spa with a large outdoor spa pool with views towards Ben Lomond, a fully equipped gym and a range of spa treatments to relax and soothe the mind, body and soul.
Book the Gleddoch Hotel Spa. Prices start from £190pp.
The Glass House Retreat, Essex
For brunch lovers, the Glass House Retreat in Essex has compiled a special Mother’s Day brunch and spa day package, available from 21-28 March.
Enjoy each other’s company over delicious waffles, pancake stacks and macarons, followed by a relaxing dip in the pool and trip to the sauna. What could be better?
Book The Glass House Retreat. Prices start from £24.95pp for brunch and £70pp for spa facilities.
Horwood House, Buckinghamshire
For those who enjoy a spot of retail therapy alongside their relaxation, Horwood House has partnered with renowned shopping destination Bicester Village to launch two limited-edition packages in time for Mother’s Day.
Opt for the Ultimate Stay Package and enjoy VIP perks at Bicester Village including a reserved parking space, hands-free shopping and a 10% discount at participating retailers, before heading to Horwood House in the idyllic countryside for an afternoon of spa treatments, afternoon tea, three-course dinner at Harry’s Bar & Kitchen and a wonderful night’s sleep before a hearty breakfast the following morning.
Those with less time to spare can enjoy the Ultimate Mum Day with a morning of shopping, followed by spa treatments, use of the wet-spa facilities and afternoon tea in the Spa Lounge with a glass of fizz.
Book Horwood House. Price start from £159pp.
Images: courtesy of brands