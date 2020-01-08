There’s something romantic about long, scenic train journeys. It’s a notion optimised to its rosiest in films such as 1995’s Before Sunrise and its most glamorous in Murder On The Orient Express (who wouldn’t risk murder for a glimpse of those velvet cocktail chairs?).

The idea of sitting down for a blissfully peaceful afternoon of travel, with nothing to do but watch landscapes unfold beyond the glass and read the latest bestseller, sounds pretty heavenly and a lot better than bumbling through airport security.

But as well as being more beautiful and less hassle than flying, train holidays are also much better for the environment.

As our earth enters a climate crisis, we’re seeing the devastating effects of what this really means. From the floods in Venice late last year that threaten to one day destroy one of the most iconic cities in the world, to the Australian bushfires that have so far led to the destruction of six million hectares of land (as well as the loss of 500 million animals and 24 people) – these climate-related disasters are waking us all up.