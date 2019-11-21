14 of the best travel gifts for people who’re always on the move

We all know someone who’s always on the move. Who impulse-books foreign holidays like you buy takeaway coffees, has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the best places to visit in the UK, and considers a month without a weekend away a month wasted. They’re a very special kind of person – but their refusal to be pinned down can make them notoriously tricky to buy for.

Travellers are nomadic by nature, which makes many standard Christmas gift ideas (books, beauty products, clothes) surplus to requirements. At the same time, a seasoned explorer isn’t likely to need the usual travel necessities, having tried and tested their favourites over many trips. And while they might bring exotic homecoming presents back from their travels, we can’t scour the globe for gifts to give them in return.