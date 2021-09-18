There’s nothing we love more than making the most of those last straggling pockets of sunshine once September rolls around. And what better way to do it than raising up a crisp glass of Chardonnay or Pinot Noir among the very vines it was grown from?

Okay, the UK may not be known for its wine production as Sauvignon Blanc capital Marlborough or the Napa Valley of California. But there are plenty of picturesque wineries nestled across the country just waiting to be explored.