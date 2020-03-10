3 brilliant European weekend breaks for learning a new skill

Whether you’re heading for the highlands in Scotland or jetting off to the sunnier shores of the south of Spain, a weekend break away is certainly good for the soul.

But in 2020, while taking a long weekend off why not opt to pick up a new skill, too?

Give your trip away an extra injection of culture and learn something new from the region you’re visiting or jump out of your comfort zone and experience something you never have before. Not only will it make you feel good, it’s a great story to tell your friends when you’re back.

From mosaic making in Spain to taking to the seas like a skilled sailor in Croatia, there is plenty to see and do on our doorstep in the coming months.