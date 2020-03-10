3 brilliant European weekend breaks for learning a new skill
Susan Devaney
In 2020, it’s all about visiting somewhere different, and picking up a new skill along the way.
Whether you’re heading for the highlands in Scotland or jetting off to the sunnier shores of the south of Spain, a weekend break away is certainly good for the soul.
But in 2020, while taking a long weekend off why not opt to pick up a new skill, too?
Give your trip away an extra injection of culture and learn something new from the region you’re visiting or jump out of your comfort zone and experience something you never have before. Not only will it make you feel good, it’s a great story to tell your friends when you’re back.
From mosaic making in Spain to taking to the seas like a skilled sailor in Croatia, there is plenty to see and do on our doorstep in the coming months.
Take a look below at some of the best weekend stays out there. Go on, get booking – and come back with a new talent.
Take to the seas in Croatia
If you’ve ever dreamed of taking to the seas and steering your own ship then why not opt to try it out in Croatia? Not only is the country a rising hotspot (thanks to Game of Thrones) but it’s also home to some stunning scenery – especially its coastline.
While some sailing experience is required (level 1-2), you don’t need to be a seasoned sailor to ride the waves.
Located in Marina Agana – a small village (not far from Split) – it’s the ideal place to set off from to see the 1,000 tiny islands scattered across the Dalmatian Coast.
Open from April to mid-November, the temperatures are ideal and so, too, are the waters for first-time sailors. With plenty of waterside restaurants, you’ll also get to indulge in local cuisine and culture.
While you’re there you can also try your hand at scuba diving, paddleboarding and kayaking, too. Additionally, you can take a walking tour to see the now famous sights from Game of Thrones.
Mosaic making in Spain
If experimenting with your creative side is right up your street, then head to Spain to try your hand at mosaic making.
Located just a short distance away from Murcia (and its beautiful beaches), the retreat is surrounded by greenery making it the perfect place to embrace your creativity.
Throughout the four day course, you’ll try your hand at glass cutting, shaping and laying techniques. As well as with how to cut, grout and place your tiles, too.
Working with a group, the short course is ideal for solo travellers as you’ll easily make friends with like-minded creative-types. You’ll get some downtime, too, so you’ll be able to lap up the local culture and cuisine.
Whether you’ve tried mosaic-making before or keen to try it out for the first time, it’s suitable either way.
Horse riding in Portugal
If you haven’t ridden a horse since your childhood days then maybe 2020 could be the year to jump back on it. And where could be better to do so than surrounded by the stunning terrain of Portugal?
Found in the ideallic Portuguese village of Constância, the area is edged by trees and rivers, making it a truly relaxing place to ride. Each day includes a two hour hack and one hour lesson with professional teachers – and all levels are welcome.
With 10 beautiful horses to pick from you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting the right horse for you.
Staying in a rural family-run hotel not far from the equestrian centre, you’ll get to taste local delicacies and sample reginal wines, too.
Images: Unsplash / Instagram / Sunsail / GoLearnTo