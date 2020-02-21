Travel

Best wellness retreats in the UK and Ireland to help you reconnect to yourself

Take a weekend away from it all at one of these wholesome wellbeing retreats in the UK and Ireland.

A holiday change is a-coming. Instead of fast-paced city breaks to the likes of Paris (we still love you, City of Lights, but you might want to cover your ears), travel trends are predicting more and more that when we take a break, we want exactly that – a break. 

Think time and space alone to breath in clean air and gaze dreamily into the sunset. Or, a break of dawn yoga session that allows you to work on your practice and start your day right. 

Even trying activities that shock you out of your comfort zone, like wild swimming or sharp-intake-of-breath cold surfing sessions. As we become continually more aware of our wellbeing, focus on our mental health and the amount of female solo travellers continues to rise, we’ve noticed that retreats that cater for all of these things are also flourishing. 

Whether you want to recentre yourself and feel you need to be alone to do that, would love to make some new friends or have a friendship that needs nurturing, you don’t need to go far, the UK has some amazing female-focused options.

We’ve picked out three retreats in the UK and Ireland that would make for a great escape from everyday life, nurturing your mental and physical health in the company of like-minded women.

  • Our Retreats, Somerset

    Best wellness retreats: Somerset

    Our Retreats is a master at helping those who need to take life at a slower pace, even if just for a few days, and forget the hustle and bustle of daily life. 

    Retreats last for three days and include a mixture of long walks, guided meditation, yoga and pilates and some workshops and educational talks. 

    This is all hosted at a beautiful 17-bedroom farmhouse, set in a secluded valley, surrounded by 42 acres of peaceful woodland. It goes without saying that when you’re not eating the nourishing food provided for you or enjoying the supervised activities, you’ll be keen to go out, explore and breath in the fresh air.

    Prices start at £550 per person. 

  • Cliffs of Moher Retreat, County Clare

    Best wellness retreats: County Clare

    The Cliffs of Moher Retreat is home to a variety of retreats and yoga holidays, with a programme of both day and all weekend events running throughout the whole year.

    The purpose-built house feels cute and cosy, with exposed stone work and snuggly sofas, while providing all the contemporary luxuries you’d expect. Sitting in the middle of open countryside, the views of fields and faraway hills look beautiful, but the shoreline is the real showstopper.

    It’s a peaceful setting that makes the ideal background for a yoga session, which is why the glass-fronted, south-facing yoga studio looks out to the Atlantic Ocean. Pure bliss. There are a mixture of dwellings including three buildings with 14 bedrooms each (accommodating 30 people) and a mix of communal spaces, so you can choose to spend time chilling on your own or make some new friends.

    Retreats can be searched by duration of time, type (like yoga, meditation or food focused) or teacher, and include weekends dedicated to hiking and reconnecting with nature or resting and relaxing. Some of the lovely things you’ll find on the itinerary of the latter for example, include candlelit yoga, a silent cliff walk and guided meditation.

    All retreats vary in price. 

  • Wild and Free, Devon and Cornwall

    Best wellness retreats: Devon

    Wild and Free hosts a range of retreats in both the UK and abroad, tailored to suit a range of needs that guests might have. 

    For example, the Women and Water retreat in Cornwall focuses on “rewilding” and uses surfing and yoga to reconnect those taking part to nature. We also love that it has an emphasis on empowerment and meeting like-minded women.

    Most of the retreats are three days long and include a selection of activities, as well as healthy food and accomodation (like glamping pods).

    Prices vary depending on retreat. 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

