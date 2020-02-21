A holiday change is a-coming. Instead of fast-paced city breaks to the likes of Paris (we still love you, City of Lights, but you might want to cover your ears), travel trends are predicting more and more that when we take a break, we want exactly that – a break.

Think time and space alone to breath in clean air and gaze dreamily into the sunset. Or, a break of dawn yoga session that allows you to work on your practice and start your day right.

Even trying activities that shock you out of your comfort zone, like wild swimming or sharp-intake-of-breath cold surfing sessions. As we become continually more aware of our wellbeing, focus on our mental health and the amount of female solo travellers continues to rise, we’ve noticed that retreats that cater for all of these things are also flourishing.