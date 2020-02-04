Why Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is the ultimate place to see the Northern Lights

When it comes to bucket list travel experiences, seeing the Northern Lights is number one on our lists. After all, who could fail to be stunned by the incredible natural phenomenon lighting up the night sky?

If witnessing the Northern Lights is on your wish list, then you’re in luck, with now being the best time of the year to see them. The Northern Lights season runs from August through to mid-April, with the shimmering streaks of green, pink and purple most likely to be visible on a clear, dark night.

And the best place to view the auroras? We recommend Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, one of the top wonders of the world.