6 unmissable spots in Bodrum to eat, sleep and drink

On the southernmost point of the Aegean coast lies Bodrum, which to its regulars is not precisely the town but refers to the peninsula as a whole – and is fast becoming one of the most glamorous destinations for the world’s globetrotters.

With its twinkling crystal turquoise coastline, soft white sands, an impressive marina playing host to imposing super yachts and a booming nightlife scene, the seafront city has undergone a stylish transformation. Where family all-inclusive hotels previously dominated, the influx of boutique boltholes, smart restaurants and sleek beach clubs have crowned Bodrum as the must-visit destination of choice for insiders within a four-hour flight from London.

From awe-inspiring hotels to the area’s most delicious restaurants and knock-out bars, consider this your Bodrum cheat sheet for a really good time.