Mindfulness holidays

Travel is set to take ‘mind, body and soul’ wellness to the next level in 2023, with more people seeking mindfulness getaways in the new year, with two in five (29%) aiming to find peace at a silent retreat and one third (33%) are keen to go on a break that focuses on mental health, transformative health or that helps with life milestones such as menopause or pregnancy.

Travelling for business

Travelling for business will be back on the agenda in 2023. But unlike the business trips BC (before Covid), employees are seeking more opportunities to build team camaraderie in real life – and away from the office – reflecting a growing demand to incorporate work travel with productive play. In fact, 32% of the UK workforce is looking forward to their employer planning a ‘real life’ work trip to bring people together and 40% would like to see their employer use the money saved from the shift to remote/hybrid working models spent on corporate travel or retreats.

In response, 2023 will see a rise in destination business retreats where the focus will be on strengthening relationships and corporate recreation rather than work. Employers will gamify the retreat experience and immerse staff in a world where teamwork is the only option.

Budget-conscious holidays

With the background of global economic uncertainty, travellers in 2023 will continue to prioritise travel but will be more mindful of how to make the most of their travel budget and what takes precedence. People will still place carefree getaways at the top of their agenda, with 44% of UK travellers saying that investing in a holiday remains a top priority for them. But being budget conscious is key, with 62% of UK travellers continuing to spotlight travel while seeking more bang for their buck.