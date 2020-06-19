Thinking back to last autumn, when many of us might have been planning ahead to holidays in the summer of 2020, we could never have anticipated that a pandemic would change the travel industry so monumentally.

With each country battling coronavirus at its own rate, the possibility of taking a holiday abroad feels impossible right now, with no one able to give us a strong indication of when trips overseas will be safe.

But as lockdown restrictions continue to loosen and the hospitality industry aims to reopen at the beginning of July, booking a staycation could be on the cards for later in the summer. Which, after three months of staring at the same four walls, we’re more keen for than ever.