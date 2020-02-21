Bristol is already adored for its creative vibe and experimental food scene, but it seems there’s plenty more strings to its bow than that.

Although we’re sure the residents would be happy to tell you that sustainability is a big focus of the community, this has been officially recognised in research which has crowned Bristol as the greenest city in the UK.

The Bristol Post reported last year that a Compare the Market study named Bristol locals as the most eco-minded in the country using a number of factors such as recycling use, air quality, Google searches for ‘recycling centre’ and ‘electric cars’ and green spaces.