Whether you’re planning a girly catch-up or simply need some time out, nothing shouts indulgence like the prospect of a deluxe spa escape – and the UK’s full of them.

In London there’s loads of gorgeous spa hotels, like the boutique Lalit in a Grade II listed building in London Bridge, the Four Seasons’ Trinity Square complete with futuristic spa facilities, and the luxury Curtain hotel and spa in Shoreditch.

In Nottinghamshire Ye Olde Bell hotel, set in a 17th-century inn, has launched a high-end spa with an indoor to outdoor vitality pool, herbal laconium, 10 hot and cold sections and Britain’s only ‘snowstorm’ experience.