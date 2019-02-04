There’s nothing quite like outdoor swimming, and while the UK might not be home to warm waters and sandy beaches, it does have some great places to take the plunge outside: lidos.

Many of the UK’s lidos were built in the early 1900s, and their heyday was in the 1930s: at one point there were more than 160 lidos in the UK. Many of these have now shut, but the outdoor pools that remain open have loyal bands of followers, and it’s easy to see why.

There are no bells and whistles with most lidos, no flumes taking up room, or cascade settings that cause the water to churn up every so often. Instead, there is just crisp, clear water and the fresh air, and occasionally the added extra of some stunning scenery to take in while you swim (or relax) outside.