16 of the most gorgeously romantic hotels in the UK
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Looking for a romantic hotel for that special weekend away? Well look no further…
Weekends were made for stealing away with someone special, and when planning a romantic staycation the devil is absolutely in the details.
Impressing your other half and ensuring that your chosen hotel is as seductive as you’d envisioned, takes a lot of time and research, but luckily for you there’s plenty of places around the UK that should fit the bill.
Whether you’re looking to slip between the sheets in Aphrodite’s boudoir, Byron’s lair, or er, Christian’s playroom, Britain has a range of avant-garde hotels diverse enough to satisfy everyone’s needs.
Although there’s a bit of something for everyone, when it comes to romantic hotels certain themes do tend to emerge. Expect lots of rich, luscious fabrics like flowing velvet and silky bed sheets, an abundance of free standing baths and of course, four poster beds aplenty.
So treat your partner to some quality time and do it in style with some of these glorious suggestions below.
Grantley Hall, Ripon
If you need a break from reality, Grantley Hall is a safe bet. Tucked in the Yorkshire countryside – in a vast estate that counts two rivers and a lovely bunch of sheep running around – this newly renovated Grade II listed building is a dreamy escape from the city and the perfect backdrop for a romantic weekend away.
Two days will be enough to relax and recharge your batteries thanks to the hotel’s incredible spa, The Three Graces, that boasts an indoor and outdoor hot pool, a fresh indoor pool, a jacuzzi, sauna, hammam and even a snow room.
The foodies will be spoiled for choice. Try Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall restaurant for a Michelin starred experience or the EightyEight for a Pan-Asian feast – you will get home a bit heavier and 100% happier.
Rooms at Grantley Hall start from £345 per room, per night including breakfast.
The Lansborough, London
With a position that overlooks Hyde Park Corner, sitting next to the grounds of Buckingham Palace, it’s no wonder that The Lanesborough has a selection of regal rooms. Embrace the high life for the weekend and let the rest of the world melt away.
Prices from £615 a night.
Adare Manor, Limerick
Okay, so this one isn’t technically in the UK, but it is just a hop, skip and jump away - and frankly too gorgeous to not be included. It may be called Adare Manor, but this place is actually more of a castle, and feel like royalty you will after a night’s stay here. It’s also home to the first La Mer spa, which we think warrants a visit.
Prices from £351 a night.
Crazy Bear, Beaconsfield
Unleash your inner exhibitionist at the world-famous Crazy Bear, a rock star-meets-Moulin Rouge getaway brazenly located in ultra-conservative Beaconsfield. A decadent fantasy-fest boasting sensory delights throughout each of its individually designed suites, expect opulence and gothic glamour.
Prices vary.
W Hotel, London
If minimalist futuristic interiors and high-tech toys turn you on, the EWOW suite in Leicester Square’s W Hotel is most definitely the destination du jour. This suite offers a rotating leather Chesterfield sofa, Jacuzzi bathtub and four-person shower and the latest in-room entertainment (that’s a 62-inch plasma, in case you get the wrong idea.)
Prices from £895 a night.
Witchery by the Castle, Edinburgh
Indulge your vampire fantasies at Edinburgh’s ridiculously luxurious Witchery by the Castle, a world-famous gothic hideaway that’s home to eight individually decorated suites, each as opulent as the next. A bottle of champagne is included in the suite cost, naturally.
Prices from £365 a night.
No.11 Cadogan Gardens, London
Smouldering with romantic potential, No. 11 Cadogan Gardens is a charming, if somewhat hidden, gem in London’s upmarket Chelsea. Describing itself as a “home-from-home for aristocrats, politicians and celebrities” we can see why the Velazquez Suite, pictured, might be a magnet for lovestruck VIPs.
Prices from £505 a night.
Le Manoir, Oxfordshire
Raymond Blanc is best known as a chef but he’s also dished up seriously sexy hotel rooms at his Oxfordshire hotel and restaurant, Le Manoir.
Each room was created by French-born Blanc, who counts the Opium Suite, pictured, among his personal favourites.
Suite prices from £1,000 a night.
Babington House, Somerset
Built on 18 acres of Somerset greenery, Babington House is the quintessential romantic English getaway - four poster, chandelier and fluffy cushions included.
Prices for the Playroom for non-members from £475 a night.
Number Thirty Eight, Bristol
If you want to get amorous in a stylish and understated setting, head to Bristol’s Number Thirty Eight, where the sleek and earthy decor is punctuated by cityscape views and vivid artwork.
Prices from £115 a night.
Kesgrave Hall, Suffolk
This grand Suffolk hotel residence not only offers bold animal print sofas and provocatively placed bathtubs inside its sharp suites - the 200-year-old building is also a favourite of arguably the sexiest royal - Prince Harry.
Prices from £120 a night.
The Treehouse at Harptree Court, Bristol
Forget insect bites and high winds, get back to nature at Bristol’s sky-high bolthole The Treehouse, where you can luxuriate in a copper bath, watch the sunset on the veranda, or warm up in front of the wood-burner.
Prices from £245 a night.
York & Albany, London
A relaxed boutique hotel in Camden, York & Albany fuses contemporary with vintage to make for a relaxed and seriously seductive ambience.
Prices from £170 a night.
Lucknam Park, Bath
Pop your champagne corks on Lucknam Park’s gigantic four-poster beds, just don’t swing from its delicately strung chandeliers.
Prices from £375 a night.
The Portobello, London
With heart shaped beds, ceiling-to-floor drapes and antique bathtubs, it’s easy to see why actors, models, rock stars and writers frequent this exclusive and eccentric Notting Hill hotel, housed in a converted neo-classical mansion.
Prices from £200 a night.
The Grovesnor, London
The Cora Pearl Suite at London’s Grosvnor Hotel is named after a famous courtesan, at one point the toast of Paris with several wealthy lovers. In the 1870s she visited London and booked a suite at The Grovesnor (we won’t say who she was visiting, but Buckingham Palace is very close by). The hotel refused her entry. They’ve made up for it now though, the suite that bears Cora’s name has a beautiful free-standing bath, a chaise lounge and is decorated to look like a boudoir.
Prices for the Cora Pearl Suite from £336