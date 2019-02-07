Weekends were made for stealing away with someone special, and when planning a romantic staycation the devil is absolutely in the details.

Impressing your other half and ensuring that your chosen hotel is as seductive as you’d envisioned, takes a lot of time and research, but luckily for you there’s plenty of places around the UK that should fit the bill.

Whether you’re looking to slip between the sheets in Aphrodite’s boudoir, Byron’s lair, or er, Christian’s playroom, Britain has a range of avant-garde hotels diverse enough to satisfy everyone’s needs.

Although there’s a bit of something for everyone, when it comes to romantic hotels certain themes do tend to emerge. Expect lots of rich, luscious fabrics like flowing velvet and silky bed sheets, an abundance of free standing baths and of course, four poster beds aplenty.