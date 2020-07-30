Travel

Sleep on the beach at this new campsite in Cornwall which has pitched up luxurious yurts on the sand. Now that’s what we call a staycation

This is the summer of the staycation. Sure, the pandemic has put a spanner in the works for any long-haul trips we had, but we’re seeing it as the perfect excuse to get to know the UK better.

One sure fire way to get to know the rural parts of this country really well is camping, or our preference, glamping. There are tonnes of gorgeous glamping spots around the UK, from the valleys of Wales to the rolling hills of northern England, each with their own little quirks and unique offerings. 

But one place that is seriously something special is a new campsite that has popped up on Lusty Glaze Beach in Newquay, Cornwall. Here, you’ll find a small pitch of bell tents hosting on average 24 guests, on the sands and under the stars in a private cove. Sounds dreamy, right?

Bookings are taken in blocks of three days, designed to create a retreat-like experience which starts from the moment you arrive and are met with a glass of champagne and led down the 133 steps into the exclusive beach.

Here, you’ll find a roomy bell tent which has its own private wet room facilities, just metres away from the lapping waves. There’s also the opportunity to try your hand at surfing with a 121 lesson, or relax and unwind with idyllic sunset yoga

For example, when it comes to food, pre-ordered picnics are available to take on a walk down the coast, while an on-site chef will whip up fresh seafood for dinner and a bartender will keep the cocktails coming.

There’s also opportunities to have surfing lessons or try sunset yoga. Or you could walk just 10 minutes north and explore Newquay town and all the restaurants and attractions there.

The campsite is brand new and it will only be running until the end of September so if you’re interested, you might want to get booking. The only drawback, however, is the relatively hefty price tag which puts three nights for two adults at £810.

Personally, we’re about ready to sign up…

