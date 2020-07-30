Bookings are taken in blocks of three days, designed to create a retreat-like experience which starts from the moment you arrive and are met with a glass of champagne and led down the 133 steps into the exclusive beach.

Here, you’ll find a roomy bell tent which has its own private wet room facilities, just metres away from the lapping waves. There’s also the opportunity to try your hand at surfing with a 121 lesson, or relax and unwind with idyllic sunset yoga

For example, when it comes to food, pre-ordered picnics are available to take on a walk down the coast, while an on-site chef will whip up fresh seafood for dinner and a bartender will keep the cocktails coming.

There’s also opportunities to have surfing lessons or try sunset yoga. Or you could walk just 10 minutes north and explore Newquay town and all the restaurants and attractions there.