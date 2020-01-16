I’m somewhat of a newbie to the ski scene. I first tried out my snow legs four years ago with a week in Val Thorens in Savoie. By the end, I’d graduated from the snow plough to a fairly confident parallel turn and I was a convert to the Alps. I’ll admit, though, that my experience was a blinkered one: it focused around full days of ski runs followed by après-ski drinks, with no chance to explore the surroundings. Having only had contact with snow in the form of London’s grey slush since, a return trip is overdue, but this time I’m visiting two areas that attest you don’t always have to clip on a pair of skis to make the most of the snowy peaks.

To begin, I’m staying at Terminal Neige Montenvers in the resort of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, a sedate refuge nestled in the mountains observing France’s largest glacier, the Mer de Glace. Forget downhill action – this place is all about losing yourself in mountain tranquillity, served up by an extraordinary Alpine panorama and hearty regional cuisine. It’s just over an hour’s drive from Geneva airport to Chamonix, but the refuge itself is inaccessible by road, so the only way to get there (unless you’re an expert skier) is via a 20-minute picturesque funicular railway ride that winds slowly up the mountainside to Terminal Neige.

When I arrive, it’s bustling with skiers who have just tackled the Vallée Blanche 20km off-piste ski route, but once the last train departs Montenvers in the afternoon, hotel guests have the place to themselves. It’s so quiet you can hear the movement of snow-laden branches and rocks shifting on the mountainside.

The 19th-century building is a shelter-style hotel which preserves old-fashioned charm through its red window shutters, wood-panelled interiors and dark leather upholstery. It’s the definition of cosy, intensified by roaring open fires and the scent of simmering vin chaud.