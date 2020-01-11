But booking a train to go home or to get to a staycation destination here in the UK is often more expensive than booking a flight or driving. 2020 has already seen an average 2.7% increase in rail fares. And many people who railed home for Christmas will be aware of how standards on trains are continuously slipping, with so many delays and canellations, overbooked services and unsatisfactory customer service. In fact, a recent report called Northern Rail “unsatisfactory”, as it showed over half its trains were delayed or cancelled.

Basically, we’re not really encouraged to choose rail travel, right? But a new travel hack shows how to find cheaper train tickets around the UK, without having to make multiple changes at stations.