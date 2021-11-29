As much as we love perusing the latest offerings from our favourite brands, there’s something extra special about exploring the hidden treasures of an independent shop.

The last couple of years have seen a boom in the number of people setting up their own small businesses, and as a result, there’s never been a better time to familiarise yourself with everything the UK’s independent shops and boutiques have to offer.

There are plenty of ways to do this without leaving the comfort of your own home – The Drop by Stylist is home to a wide range of independent brands – but if you fancy doing some physical shopping, then taking a trip to London is a great place to start.