So, it seems that city life is out and therefore, country living is well and truly in. But where is the new hotspot? It seems RightMove has the answer.

As one of the biggest property rental and buying platforms in the UK, RightMove has interesting insight into the areas that are booming with popularity. And right now, after a year of being cramped inside, it seems that people want to be close to the coast and immersed in nature as some of Cornwall’s most idyllic towns and villages are spiking in searches.

RightMove reports that the village of Stithians near Truro in Cornwall has risen to the top of the list for most searched area and is 224% up compared to February 2020.