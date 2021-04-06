‘Going for a walk’ must be one of the most commonly used phrases over the last year, as this simple activity has become an escape for many from the four walls of home and a safe way to socialise with friends during the pandemic.

So, it’s no surprise, then, that the collective interest in which parks are the prettiest, have the nicest walking routes and best picnic spots has spiked considerably. And now that the weather is (supposed) to be getting sunnier, there’s even more incentive to get outside and explore picturesque public places which are perfect for taking a stroll.