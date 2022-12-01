It may only be 1 December, but it’s already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. From the music being played in shops to the lights and decorations being hung in towns and cities across the country, there are plenty of signs that the festive season is underway.

But if you’re struggling to get into the spirit – or simply want to indulge yourself in all things Christmassy this December – then going on a festive city break could be the perfect way to spend one of the three weekends left before the big day.

And luckily for you, new analysis has unveiled exactly which of the UK’s cities is the most festive.