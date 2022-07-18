If you were asked to describe the weather in London in three words, chances are the adjectives grey, cloudy or wet would feature somewhere or another.

If one thing’s for sure, the capital isn’t famous for its hot or sunny conditions – so when temperatures do climb above 25°C, it’s hard to know what to do with ourselves. However, just because London isn’t built for the heat, doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to stay cool when the mercury does rise.