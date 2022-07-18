UK heatwave: how to stay cool in London when it’s hot
- Lauren Geall
- Published
London in the heat doesn’t have to be a sweat fest – keep reading to check out our pick of the best ways to cool down in the capital this summer.
If you were asked to describe the weather in London in three words, chances are the adjectives grey, cloudy or wet would feature somewhere or another.
If one thing’s for sure, the capital isn’t famous for its hot or sunny conditions – so when temperatures do climb above 25°C, it’s hard to know what to do with ourselves. However, just because London isn’t built for the heat, doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to stay cool when the mercury does rise.
Of course, this week’s heatwave is set to be particularly extreme, so if you want to stay cool, your best bet is to stay inside with the blinds closed and keep yourself hydrated. But if you have to leave the house – or want to plan some day trips for the rest of the summer – then keep reading.
Below, we’ve put together a list of some of the best ways to stay cool in the city. From hanging out in a shaded park to digging in to some of the capital’s best ice cream, here’s everything you need to know to enjoy London when it’s hot.
1. Go for a dip
If you’re looking for an easy way to stay cool when it’s warm outside, then taking a dip in your local pool should be top of your list.
While there are plenty of indoor pools available to book, we’d recommend visiting one of the capital’s many outdoor swimming spots, from the wide expanse of Tooting Bec Lido to the iconic surroundings of Hampstead Heath’s swimming ponds.
To find out more, check out this article on London’s best outdoor swimming pools.
2. Take a shaded walk
On days when temperatures aren’t too high for a walk, taking a stroll through one of London’s woodland areas is a great way to get outside while staying cool.
Alongside its many parks, the capital is home to a surprising number of wooded areas – you just need to know where to look.
Get inspired with the help of this guide to the best woodland walks in London.
3. Enjoy a frozen treat
No summer’s day is complete without an ice cream (or five), and with so many brilliant cafes and parlours across London, it won’t take you long to get your hands on a cone.
Personally, I’m a big fan of Reenie’s in Primrose Hill and Jefferson’s in Balham – but a quick Google search is all it takes to find a parlour near you.
And if you prefer your ice cream on the softer side, you can check out Stylist’s guide to London’s best soft-serve ice cream spots.
4. Head to the park
If, like me, your flat is particularly stuffy, setting up camp in a shady spot at your local park is always a good idea. Whether you fancy diving into a good book or spending the day with friends, getting outside can help you to feel more refreshed.
Plus, with more than 3,000 parks across London to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Want to try somewhere new? This article on London’s best parks and outdoor spaces will help you pick your next spot.
5. Grab a drink at a rooftop bar
Outdoor space is limited in London, but luckily for us, a growing number of rooftop establishments are offering the chance to sit outside with an ice-cold drink.
Not only that, but they tend to offer some of the best views of the city – perfect when the weather is clear and you can see for miles.
For our pick of the best rooftop restaurants, bars and terraces, you can check out our guide. Just make sure you stay in the shade (or are slathered in SPF) if you’re planning on spending the afternoon outside.
6. Visit an outdoor fountain
We’re not talking about the kind of fountains you’ll find at the centre of a park – in London, there are a surprising number of ‘play’ fountains, designed for the public to cool off in when the sun is shining.
Sure, you’ll probably have to share the fountain with a whole load of children, but if you fancy a quick cool down, then taking a trip to one of these spots should be on your list.
Images: Getty