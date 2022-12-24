In London this Christmas? Here’s what to do during the Twixmas period
- Lauren Geall
Enjoy all the festive activities the city has to offer with this handy guide.
From the seemingly endless crowds on Oxford Street to the Christmas parties spilling out onto the street, London can be a chaotic place in the run-up to 25 December.
But once the big day has been and gone and the excitement of the Boxing Day sales has passed, things tend to get a little more relaxed.
It’s during this strange period, colloquially known as Twixmas, when you might start wondering what on earth to do with yourself.
But luckily for you, you’ve got the whole of London on your doorstep – and with half of the city either away for the holidays or asleep on the sofa, it’s a great time to make the most of everything it has to offer.
So, to inspire your adventures, we’ve put together this list of some of the things you can do in London between Christmas and the new year.
From ice-skating in front of Battersea Power Station to enjoying afternoon tea, there’s something for everyone. Happy exploring!
Go ice skating at Battersea Power Station
Check out the newly opened Battersea Power Station development on skates by paying a visit to Glide, the site’s pop-up ice rink.
Situated in front of the power station on the bank of the Thames, it’s one of the most scenic ice skating rinks in London this Christmas.
Check out all the Christmas lights
London’s streets are decked out in some impressive Christmas lights this year, and they stay on throughout the Christmas period.
Why not take a walk around central London and check out the sights around Covent Garden, Oxford Street, Regent Street and Carnaby Street?
Enjoy a festive afternoon tea
Extend your Christmas celebrations beyond the 25 December by booking yourself in for one of London’s festive afternoon teas.
Whether you fancy a trip to The Savoy, Fortnum & Mason or Sketch, this Christmas treat is sure to keep you in the festive spirit.
Visit a festive pop-up event
From the hustle and bustle of Winter Wonderland to the magic of Kew Gardens’ Glow Wild light trail, London is home to an exciting selection of festive pop-ups that will be open between Christmas and the new year.
Just make sure to book tickets ahead of time to avoid disappointment.
Stroll around Richmond Park
London may be a city, but it’s home to an impressive range of outdoor spaces – including the expansive Richmond Park.
The largest of London’s Royal Parks (it covers 955 hectares), Richmond Park is also home to 630 red and fallow deer, who roam freely.
Tour London’s independent shops
If shopping is more your thing, why not spend a day checking out all of the brilliant independent shops that call London home?
With shops selling everything from intricate jewellery to handmade chocolate, there really is something for everyone.
