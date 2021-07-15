City breaks

London’s best free parks and outdoor spaces to explore with friends this summer

Lauren Geall
Greenwich Park

Get out and about around London this summer with this handy guide to the capital’s best outdoor spaces and parks you can visit for free.

Just when we thought our hopes for a British summer may have been dashed completely, the sun has decided to show its face.

The forecast for next week may not predict heatwave-worthy temperatures, but with highs in the mid-20s predicted across the UK, it’s still hopefully going to be sunny enough to enjoy some time outdoors. 

While holidays abroad may be a little more complicated than normal this year, there are still plenty of places to soak up the sun here in the UK, including in London.

As bustling and built-up a city London may seem, it’s actually home to a wide variety of parks, woodlands and nature reserves, and summer is the perfect time to get out there and check out all those spots you’ve been meaning to visit.

So, whether you’re looking for a new park to enjoy a picnic with friends, fancy mixing up your daily walk or just want to immerse yourself in nature, here’s our pick of the best free outdoor spaces and parks across the city.  

  • Hampstead Heath

    Hampstead Heath pond in London
    The Viaduct Bridge in Hampstead Heath.

    There’s a reason why you’ll often hear Londoners waxing lyrical about Hampstead Heath. Besides the great views from Parliament Hill and the famous swimming ponds, the wild park is home to a variety of woodland and meadows, so there’s plenty to explore. 

    Find out more

  • Hyde Park

    Trees leading up to the Albert Memorial in Hyde Park, London
    Trees leading up to the Albert Memorial in Hyde Park.

    It may not be the biggest of London’s eight royal parks, but if you’re going to talk about parks in London, then Hyde Park is a pretty good place to start. Stretching from Kensington Palace to Mayfair, the park encompasses plenty of must-see spots, including the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain and the Serpentine lake. 

    Find out more

  • Battersea Park

    The boating lake in Battersea Park, London with Battersea power station in the background
    The boating lake in Battersea Park.

    If you’re looking for a park with plenty to explore, look no further than Battersea Park, located south of the Thames in Wandsworth. Not only does it have a fully-fledged boating lake and children’s zoo, which houses a collection of smaller animals including otters, monkeys and lemurs, it’s also home to the London Peace Pagoda, which features four gilt-bronze statues which represent the most significant stages of Buddha’s life. 

    Find out more

  • Walthamstow Wetlands

    The Victorian-era Engine House in Walthamstow Wetlands, London.
    The Victorian-era Engine House in Walthamstow Wetlands.

    Although a bit further out than most of the spots on this list, Walthamstow Wetlands is definitely worth the trip. The 211-hectare site is home to a variety of creatures including kingfishers, herons and swifts, as well as a Victorian-era Engine House which houses the site’s visitor centre and cafe.  

    Find out more

  • Primrose Hill

    The view from Primrose Hill summit across London.
    The view across London from Primrose Hill summit.

    Primrose Hill is home to a decent amount of grassy, open space, but it’s most famous for its summit, which provides views across London. It’s normally pretty busy, but if you can claim a good spot, it’s the perfect place for a picnic with friends – the area surrounding Regents Park Road to the east of the park is home to plenty of great cafes and restaurants offering takeaways if you don’t want to bring food from home. 

    Find out more

  • Victoria Park

    The Chinese Pagoda in Victoria Park, East London.
    The Chinese Pagoda in Victoria Park.

    Victoria Park isn’t the quietest of spots (it’s known as the People’s Park and is one of the most popular outdoor spaces in London), but it has lots to offer. Whether you fancy perusing it’s variety of gardens and lakes or taking a walk around the Victoria Park Market on a Sunday, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. 

    Find out more

  • Richmond Park

    Richmond Park, London
    Fallow deer in Richmond Park.

    If you fancy a trip outside of central London, then Richmond Park is a must-visit. The largest of the city’s eight royal parks, the 2500-acre site not only boasts its own golf course and 40-acre woodland garden but is home to several herds of deer, which roam freely.

    Find out more

  • St Dunstan in the East

    St Dunstan in the East in the City Of London
    The Church ruins in St Dunstan in the East.

    This secluded park in the middle of the City Of London is a hidden gem just waiting to be explored. Set within the ruins of St Dunstan Church which was severely damaged during WW2, St Dunstan In The East is home to a series of benches from which you can sit and admire the greenery which wraps itself around the ruins’ walls. 

    Find out more

  • Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

    Gravestones among the trees in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.
    Gravestones among the trees in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.

    Although visiting a cemetery may not sound like the most appealing way to spend a weekend, stay with us. Besides being one of London’s ‘magnificent seven’ cemeteries, Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park was closed to burials in 1966 and is now a public park that is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including birds, butterflies and plants not often seen in London.

    Find out more

  • Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

    Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with Lee Valley Velopark in the background.
    Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with Lee Valley VeloPark in the background.

    The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park may not be as old as some of the other parks on this list, but it’s no less impressive. Located in east London between Stratford and Hackney Wick, the park offers a series of impressive gardens, waterways and buildings joined by wide, open pathways, making it perfect for a weekend cycle. 

    Find out more

  • Regent’s Park

    Regent's Park
    The Broad Walk in Regent's Park.

    Just south of Primrose Hill lies Regent’s Park, another of London’s eight royal parks which is home to Regent’s Canal and London Zoo. It’s a treat for flower lovers, too – Queen Mary’s Rose Garden, which is located within the park’s inner circle, is home to London’s largest collection of roses. 

    Find out more

  • Greenwich Park

    The view from Greenwich Park looking towards Canary Wharf in London
    The view from Greenwich Park looking towards Canary Wharf.

    If you thought Richmond Park was the only place to spot deer in central London, think again. Besides being home to stunning views across London and the Royal Observatory, Greenwich Park also has its very own deer park called The Wilderness, where Red and Fallow deer are left to roam. 

    Find out more

  • Elephant Springs

    If the heat of the city is getting a bit much, consider taking a trip to Elephant Springs, a brand-new park located in the centre of Elephant And Castle which boasts a selection of water features, slides and cascades designed to splash around in. Even if you don’t fancy getting wet, the area offers a range of gardens scattered with benches, so you can sit back and relax surrounded by nature. 

    Find out more

  • The Phoenix Garden

    The Phoenix Garden
    The Community building in The Phoenix Garden.

    In the heart of Soho lies The Phoenix Garden, a small, community wildlife garden that offers an escape from the business of the city around it. The last of the Covent Garden community gardens, The Phoenix Garden opened to the public in 1984 and is the perfect place to spot some urban wildlife. 

  • Bunhill Fields

    Bunhill Fields Burial Ground in London
    Graves at Bunhill Fields.

    If you’re looking for a bit of peace and quiet among the hustle and bustle of central London, then head to Bunhill Fields. The former burial ground, which is home to the graves of notable names including William Blake and Daniel Defoe, is the perfect spot for some quiet reflection on a sunny afternoon. 

    Find out more

  • Horniman Gardens

    Horniman Gardens not only offers impressive views across London, but it also boasts a number of sunken gardens, meadows and displays bursting with life. Although you’ll need a ticket to access the museum on the site, the gardens are unticketed and free to access, perfect for a spontaneous trip. 

    Find out more

  • Barbican Lakeside Terrace

    Barbican Lakeside Terrace
    The Lakeside Terrace at the Barbican.

    Although the Barbican is famed for its concrete façade and brutalist architecture, the Lakeside Terrace, which lies at the heart of the estate, is surrounded by nature. There may not be any grass to lay your picnic blanket on, but with the Barbican Kitchen located on its edge, it’s still a great spot to kick back and relax with a refreshment. 

    Find out more

Images: Getty/Unsplash

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s junior digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.