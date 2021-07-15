Just when we thought our hopes for a British summer may have been dashed completely, the sun has decided to show its face.

The forecast for next week may not predict heatwave-worthy temperatures, but with highs in the mid-20s predicted across the UK, it’s still hopefully going to be sunny enough to enjoy some time outdoors.

While holidays abroad may be a little more complicated than normal this year, there are still plenty of places to soak up the sun here in the UK, including in London.