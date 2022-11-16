From unbelievable wild beauty spots to idyllic seaside towns, the UK is home to a wealth of exciting locations waiting to be explored.

Of course, that’s not forgetting all the incredible cities dotted across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. And now, one of those cities has made Lonely Planet’s annual Best In Travel list: Manchester.

The city, which has long been known for its incredible offering of food, culture and more, made it onto the list as part of the ‘learn’ category, which pays tribute to destinations that open visitors up to new experiences. Other destinations in the category included New Mexico, El Salvador, Southern Scotland and the city of Dresden in Germany.