Manchester: Lonely Planet has named the UK city one of its top travel destinations for 2023

Lauren Geall
Manchester from the sky

These are some of the Stylist team’s favourite spots in Manchester, which has just been named one of Lonely Planet’s top spots to visit for 2023.

From unbelievable wild beauty spots to idyllic seaside towns, the UK is home to a wealth of exciting locations waiting to be explored.

Of course, that’s not forgetting all the incredible cities dotted across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. And now, one of those cities has made Lonely Planet’s annual Best In Travel list: Manchester.

The city, which has long been known for its incredible offering of food, culture and more, made it onto the list as part of the ‘learn’ category, which pays tribute to destinations that open visitors up to new experiences. Other destinations in the category included New Mexico, El Salvador, Southern Scotland and the city of Dresden in Germany.  

“Delectable food, world-class sports, exquisite art, cool industrial-era architecture: Manchester really is a city that has something to appeal to everyone,” Lonely Planet’s description of the city reads.

“It’s grown in both size and renown in recent years, metamorphosing into a brilliantly creative, proudly musical and gastronomically diverse hub. Quite simply, it’s one of the best – if not the best – cities in the UK.”

Manchester’s entry highlights some of the reasons why it made the list – from its accessibility and sustainability to attractions including the recently expanded Manchester Jewish Museum and the historic Castlefield Viaduct, which is being transformed into a walking trail.

If you’re yet to go to Manchester – or haven’t been in a while – now’s the perfect time to book a trip to this incredible city. Below are some of our favourite hotels, restaurants and places to visit while you’re there. 

  • 1. Just Between Friends Coffee

    Exploring a city can be tiring work, so put your feet up at this adorable coffee shop recommended by Stylist Loves editor Gemma Crisp. With two locations in the city, Just Between Friends is the perfect place to sit back and enjoy a flat white while planning what to see next.

    VISIT THE WEBSITE

  • 2. Six By Nico Manchester

    If you fancy a sit-down meal, this incredible restaurant located just a two-minute walk from the Manchester Art Gallery should be top of your list. Recommended by Stylist’s social media director Chloe Laws, Six By Nico offers a six-course tasting menu which changes every six weeks. 

    VISIT THE WEBSITE

  • 3. Mackie Mayor

    Stylist’s deputy features editor Hannah Keegan loves the vibes of this food hall on the edge of Manchester’s Northern Quarter – and for good reason. Located in an 1858 Grade II listed market building, Mackie Mayor is home to a range of food and drink options including sourdough pizza, tacos and locally brewed beers.  

    VISIT THE WEBSITE

  • 4. The Alan Hotel

    Described as “super chic” by Stylist’s fashion editor Naomi May, The Alan Hotel is a six-storey establishment located in the heart of Manchester city centre. It’s also known for having a pretty good breakfast – perfect for fuelling up ahead of a big day of exploring. 

    VISIT THE WEBSITE

  • 5. Escape To Freight Island

    This food, drink and entertainment hub located a two-minute walk away from Manchester’s Piccadilly station is another recommendation from Stylist Loves editor Gemma Crisp. Set in a long-forgotten freight depot, visitors can enjoy a huge variety of restaurants, bars and cultural experiences – ranging from films to comedy nights – all under one roof. 

    VISIT THE WEBSITE

  • 6. Unitom

    Fancy a spot of shopping? Look no further than this beautiful visual arts bookshop and gallery in the heart of the Northern Quarter. Stylist’s social media director Chloe Laws is a fan, and it’s not hard to see why – with art and books lining the walls, Unitom is a home for inspiration.  

    VISIT THE WEBSITE

  • 7. Ducie Street Warehouse

    If self-catered accommodation is what you’re looking for, look no further than the stylish apartments on offer at Ducie Street Warehouse. Loved by Stylist’s deputy features editor Hannah Keegan and Stylist Loves editor Gemma Crisp, Ducie Street is the ideal place to lay your head after a busy day of exploring. 

    VISIT THE WEBSITE

