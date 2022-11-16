Manchester: Lonely Planet has named the UK city one of its top travel destinations for 2023
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
These are some of the Stylist team’s favourite spots in Manchester, which has just been named one of Lonely Planet’s top spots to visit for 2023.
From unbelievable wild beauty spots to idyllic seaside towns, the UK is home to a wealth of exciting locations waiting to be explored.
Of course, that’s not forgetting all the incredible cities dotted across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. And now, one of those cities has made Lonely Planet’s annual Best In Travel list: Manchester.
The city, which has long been known for its incredible offering of food, culture and more, made it onto the list as part of the ‘learn’ category, which pays tribute to destinations that open visitors up to new experiences. Other destinations in the category included New Mexico, El Salvador, Southern Scotland and the city of Dresden in Germany.
“Delectable food, world-class sports, exquisite art, cool industrial-era architecture: Manchester really is a city that has something to appeal to everyone,” Lonely Planet’s description of the city reads.
“It’s grown in both size and renown in recent years, metamorphosing into a brilliantly creative, proudly musical and gastronomically diverse hub. Quite simply, it’s one of the best – if not the best – cities in the UK.”
Manchester’s entry highlights some of the reasons why it made the list – from its accessibility and sustainability to attractions including the recently expanded Manchester Jewish Museum and the historic Castlefield Viaduct, which is being transformed into a walking trail.
If you’re yet to go to Manchester – or haven’t been in a while – now’s the perfect time to book a trip to this incredible city. Below are some of our favourite hotels, restaurants and places to visit while you’re there.
1. Just Between Friends Coffee
2. Six By Nico Manchester
3. Mackie Mayor
4. The Alan Hotel
5. Escape To Freight Island
6. Unitom
7. Ducie Street Warehouse
Image: Getty