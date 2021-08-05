To discover the best urban spots for reconnecting with nature in the UK, the cosmetics brand analysed towns and cities based on five key factors – urban greenspace per person, air quality, noise pollution and the number of parks, forests and walking trails in their surrounding areas.

As you might expect, London was nowhere near the top of the list – in fact, it didn’t even make the top 20. Instead, the towns and cities of the south-west reigned supreme, with Plymouth coming in at number one followed by Torbay, Exeter and Bournemouth.

Although these cities didn’t have as much urban greenspace as other spots on the list, they made up for it with the sheer number of beautiful parks, forests and walking trails on their doorsteps, such as the famous South West Coast Path.