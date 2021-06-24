“St Davids was once the capital city of Wales despite being the smallest city in the UK. This seems odd, but once you see St Davids in all its glory, you understand why it was once the reigning place of Wales; its cathedral is vast and steeped in Celtic history and yet the town is quaint and full of Celtic charm.”

Must-see: “Make sure to try St David’s Kitchen where all ingredients used are fresh and locally sourced, including the amazing seafood. They have also started making their own gin which is infused with locally sourced, hand-picked seaweed to make an incredibly fresh tipple. You can try it at the restaurant and can even purchase a bottle of it while you’re there! If you want something sweeter, make sure you stop by Chapel Chocolates to try homemade Welsh treats. It’s tucked away in The Pebbles, just 150 metres from the cathedral.”

Recommended by Maddie Davies