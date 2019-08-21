The coolest alternative European city breaks to book before everyone else does

Well, to stop you getting left behind, Airbnb and Post Office Travel Money have come together to do some research on the rising alternative travel hot spots that people have been booking in the last year.

Eastern Europe is soaring in popularity with several places from this part of the world appearing on the list, and lesser known cities like Kaunas and Lviv overtaking old favourites like Warsaw and Prague.

There’s also lots of inspiration for those who love a city break accompanied by crystal blue waters and silky sands, with some of Turkey and Italy’s trendiest destinations proving you can have it all.

Check out the list below, whether you’re hoping for one last summer holiday or planning ahead for winter sun, and get in there first before your friends do.