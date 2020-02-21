If you really want to get away from it all, this glass-walled cabin set on its own private island in remote West Sweden should just about do the trick. A smattering of these glass houses were built following a Swedish study which found that participants reduced their stress levels by 70% by living alone in a glass cabin on an isolated island for 72 hours.

The cabins tap into the very Swedish concept of Allemansrätten, or ‘the freedom to roam’, which means everyone has the right to access, walk, cycle or camp on any land.

In May, the tenth of these cabins will open on Hunneberg, a staggeringly beautiful plateau mountain on the tip of Sweden’s largest lake, Lake Vänern. After getting to the island by boat, guests are left to fend (mostly) for themselves, with access to canoes, rowing boats and fishing rods for a truly Swallows and Amazons escape.

From £321 per person for 72 hours; 72hcabin.com