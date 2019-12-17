Do Corfu the grown-up way, with luxury all-inclusives and remote beach hikes

Forget everything you know about all-inclusives. No stodgy metal tray pasta bakes or watered-down cocktails will you find at any of Ikos’ resorts. Instead, there’s fine dining and an endless wine list alongside beautiful light, airy rooms. Choose from a variety of suites complete with 24-hour room service (please get the brownie at 1am like I did), completely free minibar, and furnishings that’ll inspire your next interior design endeavours.

Take a trip to the spa and float between the indoor and outdoor pools before steaming it out in the spacious Turkish bath – whether you go to the gym beforehand is up to you, no judgement. The wide, open spaces in between the two resort sections (Sea and Sky) are filled with botanical herbs and are perfect for strolling.

And the food. With so many restaurants to choose from, it’s hard to settle, but make sure to reserve spaces for dinner before you arrive. Anaya’s Asian-fusion is decadent yet light, Ouzo offers the ultimate Greek experience (the honey-drenched baklava with almond ice cream and rose petals is otherworldly), and French-inspired Provence dishes up some incredible mussels in white wine sauce. With drinks included, there’s no excuse not to have a glass of wine with every course. There’s no reason to leave the resort, nor will you want to. Oh, and there’s a private beach with its own snack bar and towel service.