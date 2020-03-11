Coronavirus travel advice: should we cancel our holidays?
With the Easter bank holiday nearly here, should you do like Stylist’s Chloe Gray and pull the plug on your getaway?
I’m an overthinker, but I didn’t think twice about booking my trip to Italy. It was the middle of January, I was heavy with post-Christmas blues and longing for some time away. So when my friend Claudia suggested booking a trip to stay in her home town of Milan, staying with her parents (read: free accommodation), I dropped £70 on the Ryanair flight within seconds.
The idea of needing to cancel because the country would be on lockdown due to a new virus spreading across the world seemed… unthinkable? Hilarious? Dystopian? Flash forward six weeks later, and it was our reality – and not a laughing matter.
We watched on as the situation in Italy escalated. Daily news articles were sent to our WhatsApp group chat as the numbers infected by coronavirus grew from 130 to 900 to 1,700 over the course of a couple of days. As British Airways and EasyJet began cancelling flights, we eagerly waited for the announcement that RyanAir would do the same, thus taking the decision out of our hands (they didn’t).
Claudia became an Italian correspondent, sharing stories of Milan’s empty streets and closed down schools from sources including her parents and best friends, to whom this was their reality. Eventually, we knew we had no choice but to take the loss and cancel. Losing £70 felt like nothing compared to the stress our presence would have been on Claudia’s family having to house a bunch of strangers, and share their already-limited resources with an extra four bodies.
Thank God we didn’t go. 24 hours after we would have landed, Milan, much like the rest of the country, went into lockdown. Our long weekend of cobbled street walking, pizza eating and espresso drinking would have turned into two weeks in quarantine.
Not every country is as severely affected as Italy, some more so, and the number of cases is growing daily. Understandably this has created some questions around what to do with your travel plans, especially with the Easter long weekend ahead of us and spring holidays in many of our diaries.
We know there are certain areas that the government has classified as a no-go, but if you’re concerned about the risks of being in an airport or travelling to areas that have also been somewhat effected, we’ve spoken to the experts about what you should do.
What should you do if you have a holiday booked to an area seriously affected by coronavirus?
The important thing here is whether the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against travel to the area, says Helen Saxon, banking editor at MoneySavingExpert.com. So far, government recommendations are:
• against all travel to Hubei Province, in China.
• against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China. If you’re in China and able to leave, you should do so.
• against all travel to the cities of Daegu, Cheongdo and Gyeongsan in South Korea.
• against all but essential travel to Italy.
If you travel to any of these areas against government recommendation, you’re unlikely to be covered by your insurer. If you booked your insurance before the FCO issued the warning, then most people will be covered for their cancellation, if they don’t receive refunds or exchanges from the airlines and hotels, according to Saxon.
What about if you’ve booked elsewhere?
“If there’s no official warning against travel, then it’s a bit more of a grey area,” says Saxon. “A lot will depend on whether your flights and hotel are cancelled, and how good your travel insurance is.” If there’s a cancellation, you should get money back from the airline or hotel directly. But, you’d need to talk to your insurer about other losses, such as covering the cost of your hotel if your airline cancelled the flight, as it’s unlikely the hotel would refund this.
What about if I just want to cancel my flight – do I have any rights?
“Generally, no,” says Hannah Burke of Which?. “If there’s no travel advisory against your destination and you just don’t want to go, this is taken in insurer speak as “disinclination to travel” and you won’t be covered to get any money back.”
If you have a pre-existing medical condition that would put you at greater risk if you travelled to an area where there are cases of coronavirus, then insurers may consider your claim on a case-by-case basis. However, you’d probably need to go to your doctor and get a medical note.
If in doubt, check with your travel insurance provider if they’d consider it and what proof they might need, Burke explains.
Which airlines have adjusted their policy to cater for coronavirus?
Most airlines have now made a policy change, according to Burke. But it’s dependent on where you’re flying to: “Ryanair have announced it’s cancelled its flights to and from Italy and is offering refunds and rebooking. Last week Virgin Atlantic and British Airways both announced they were waiving flight change fees for bookings to the country. EasyJet have also cancelled all flights to Italy, for which they’re offering refund options, but are still running some of their flights elsewhere.”
Information and advice will change as the situation develops. Keep up to date with your holiday provider and insurance for full details.
