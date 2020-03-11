What should you do if you have a holiday booked to an area seriously affected by coronavirus?

The important thing here is whether the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against travel to the area, says Helen Saxon, banking editor at MoneySavingExpert.com. So far, government recommendations are:

• against all travel to Hubei Province, in China.

• against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China. If you’re in China and able to leave, you should do so.

• against all travel to the cities of Daegu, Cheongdo and Gyeongsan in South Korea.

• against all but essential travel to Italy.

If you travel to any of these areas against government recommendation, you’re unlikely to be covered by your insurer. If you booked your insurance before the FCO issued the warning, then most people will be covered for their cancellation, if they don’t receive refunds or exchanges from the airlines and hotels, according to Saxon.

What about if you’ve booked elsewhere?

“If there’s no official warning against travel, then it’s a bit more of a grey area,” says Saxon. “A lot will depend on whether your flights and hotel are cancelled, and how good your travel insurance is.” If there’s a cancellation, you should get money back from the airline or hotel directly. But, you’d need to talk to your insurer about other losses, such as covering the cost of your hotel if your airline cancelled the flight, as it’s unlikely the hotel would refund this.