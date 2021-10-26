One of the exciting things about approaching the end of the year is mapping out what we hope the new year will look like.

From events to travel, marking our calendars and preparing ourselves for the new year can instil a certain level of excitement as we draw closer and closer and closer to it – well, that was the case pre-pandemic anyway.

The coronavirus pandemic left our sense of yearning for the future hanging in a balance as we collectively came to realise that there is only so much you can plan in advance.