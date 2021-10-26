Travel

The 8 stunning destinations ushering in a triumphant return to travel for 2022

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
travel destinations 2022

As we begin to prep our calendars for the new year, make sure to add these destinations to your must-visit list for 2022.

One of the exciting things about approaching the end of the year is mapping out what we hope the new year will look like.

From events to travel, marking our calendars and preparing ourselves for the new year can instil a certain level of excitement as we draw closer and closer and closer to it – well, that was the case pre-pandemic anyway.

The coronavirus pandemic left our sense of yearning for the future hanging in a balance as we collectively came to realise that there is only so much you can plan in advance.

You may also like

The 6 glorious travel destinations on everybody’s mind for 2022

However, travel is beginning to make its way back into our plans slowly but surely with a renewed sense of optimism – and 2022 is looking to be a triumphant return to beach shores and city escapes.

In a bid to get a little excited over the 2022 holiday possibilities, Booking.com has conducted extensive research to find the hotly anticipated travel predictions for 2022.

From embracing new far-flung destinations to making up for lost time close to home, these are the travel hotspots that should be on everybody’s minds.

Taichung, Taiwan

travel 2021 Taichung city
Taichung

Bustle your way through Taiwan’s second-largest city and enjoy the stunning architecture, buzzing street markets and local delicacies.

Atlanta, USA

travel 2022 Atlanta city USA
Atlanta

For an urban adventure with a taste of everything from world-class restaurants to underground nightclubs, Atlanta is a great spot to visit if you’re looking to explore the South.

Gramado, Brazil

travel 2022 Gramado brazil waterfall mountains
Gramado

Venture to this off-the-beaten-path location in Brazil and take in Gramado’s picturesque mountains and boutiques selling everything from glasswork to gourmet chocolate.

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

You may also like

Somerset staycation: Best hotels and restaurants for a weekend away

The 16th century and UNESCO world heritage site meets buzzing nightlife and foodie scenes, making it a great spot for history buffs and partygoers.

Brașov, Romania

Transport back in time in this city full of romantically Gothic architecture set in the heart of Transylvania.

Llandudno, UK

travel 2022 Llandudno
Llandudno

This seaside gem is the perfect staycation escape complete with beaches, nature and castles.

Montpellier, France

You may also like

UK staycations: 8 of the most unusual and quirky locations to book now

travel 2022 Montpellier France
Montpellier, France

Situated on the beautiful white-sand Mediterranean coast, an ideal getaway for exquisite art and even better cheese.

Melaka, Malaysia

travel 2022 Melaka Malaysia
Melaka, Malaysia

Rich with ancient landmarks and heritage buildings, as well as wildlife in Melaka’s idyllic botanical garden.

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Leah Sinclair

Recommended by Leah Sinclair

Travel

These UK country inns are perfect for your cosy autumn staycation

Who doesn’t want to be able to drink, dine and sleep all within the same artful stone walls?

Posted by
Amy Beecham
Published
Holidays

7 romantic UK destinations for the perfect ‘mini-moon’

From luxury glamping to a country retreat.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Travel

The UK’s best wild beauty spots to get away from it all this summer

From the tip of Cornwall to the Shetland Islands.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Travel

These are the top 10 Airbnb locations in Europe to book now

In need of some booking inspiration? Look no further.

Posted by
Amy Beecham
Published