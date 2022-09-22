Summer is officially over – and I, for one, am sad about it.

While I am a quintessential winter baby who loves everything that the season has to bring (including the rain), I have to admit that having an actual summer has been nice, I was able to spend time lounging at rooftop bars and alfresco restaurants, enjoying long lazy days in the park and impromptu train rides to nearby beaches. Just talking about it is enough to make me want to turn back time.

And while we can’t waste time dwelling on the past, there are ways to still get a dose of vitamin D and indulge in some post-summer sun – and if you’re in the market for an autumn or winter holiday abroad, these destinations are perfect for getting some sun long after summer is over.