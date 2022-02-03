Annual leave 2022: 6 destinations to work from anywhere while keeping your holiday allowance intact
With millions continuing to work from home, the possibility of working from any destination has reached an all-time high – and these six destinations will allow you to work with a view with minimal time disruptions.
Being able to work from home can be a true privilege.
Whether it’s being able to nap in the comfort of your own home during lunch and ditching travel costs, or catching up on errands in between breaks and saving money on expensive lunch deals, there are numerous benefits to remote working and it’s not something everyone has the privilege to do.
And this work from home experience can be further enhanced by having the freedom to pretty much work from anywhere – providing the time difference isn’t too drastic.
This has become the focus for those who want to get away without eating into their annual holiday allowance as working from anywhere becomes an emerging trend many are predicted to embrace in 2022.
According to research by Hostelworld, four in five (84%) consumers say work from anywhere (WFA) is the new work from home (WFH), signalling the start of a WFA revolution among workers as well as a campaign from the platform to include the term in 10 English language dictionaries.
Jody Jordan, chief people officer at Hostelworld, says: “Younger people feel particularly disconnected and lonely after spending two years working from home. They want to explore, connect, meet new people and still do the work they love and advance in their careers. 57% of our customers say they have worked whilst travelling, so it’s important that as employers we adapt to changing times to attract young talent.”
So, if you’re looking to adopt a work from anywhere approach this year, here are a few spots to consider, with minimal disruptions to GMT time zones.
Brazil (Brasilia time zone): –3hrs GMT
With only a three hour time difference, Brazil is a great spot for those looking to get some winter sun and immerse themselves in culture.
Canary Islands: = GMT
If you’re looking to be close to home, the Canary Islands are only a short flight time away from the UK and there’s no time difference at all. It’ll be like you’re still at home – but with better views, warmer weather and a more relaxed atmosphere of course.
Italy: +1GMT
Spain: +1GMT
Images: Getty