Being able to work from home can be a true privilege.

Whether it’s being able to nap in the comfort of your own home during lunch and ditching travel costs, or catching up on errands in between breaks and saving money on expensive lunch deals, there are numerous benefits to remote working and it’s not something everyone has the privilege to do.

And this work from home experience can be further enhanced by having the freedom to pretty much work from anywhere – providing the time difference isn’t too drastic.