Annual leave 2022: 6 destinations to work from anywhere while keeping your holiday allowance intact

With millions continuing to work from home, the possibility of working from any destination has reached an all-time high  and these six destinations will allow you to work with a view with minimal time disruptions.

Being able to work from home can be a true privilege.

Whether it’s being able to nap in the comfort of your own home during lunch and ditching travel costs, or catching up on errands in between breaks and saving money on expensive lunch deals, there are numerous benefits to remote working and it’s not something everyone has the privilege to do.

And this work from home experience can be further enhanced by having the freedom to pretty much work from anywhere – providing the time difference isn’t too drastic.

This has become the focus for those who want to get away without eating into their annual holiday allowance as working from anywhere becomes an emerging trend many are predicted to embrace in 2022.

According to research by Hostelworld, four in five (84%) consumers say work from anywhere (WFA) is the new work from home (WFH), signalling the start of a WFA revolution among workers as well as a campaign from the platform to include the term in 10 English language dictionaries.

Jody Jordan, chief people officer at Hostelworld, says: “Younger people feel particularly disconnected and lonely after spending two years working from home. They want to explore, connect, meet new people and still do the work they love and advance in their careers. 57% of our customers say they have worked whilst travelling, so it’s important that as employers we adapt to changing times to attract young talent.”

So, if you’re looking to adopt a work from anywhere approach this year, here are a few spots to consider, with minimal disruptions to GMT time zones.

Brazil (Brasilia time zone): –3hrs GMT

Rio de Janeiro
Work from anywhere: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

With only a three hour time difference, Brazil is a great spot for those looking to get some winter sun and immerse themselves in culture.

Canary Islands: = GMT

Tenerife, Spain
Work from anywhere: Tenerife, Spain

If you’re looking to be close to home, the Canary Islands are only a short flight time away from the UK and there’s no time difference at all. It’ll be like you’re still at home – but with better views, warmer weather and a more relaxed atmosphere of course.

Italy: +1GMT

Lombardy Italy
Work from anywhere: Lombardy, Italy

Italy is merely one hour ahead of the UK and with so many amazing spots to visit, you could be working in the mornings, sightseeing at lunch and sipping on vino in the evening. Sounds like an ideal Thursday or Friday to me.

Spain: +1GMT

Skyline of Madrid with Metropolis Building
Work from anywhere: Madrid, Spain

Like Italy, Spain is only one hour ahead of the UK and is a beacon of culture, with lots of fun to be had. Whether you’re in Madrid or Barcelona, Seville or Valencia, you’re sure to enjoy yourself.

Mozambique: +2hrs GMT

Maputo, Mozambique
Work from anywhere: Maputo, Mozambique

Venture into Africa and explore the beauty of Mozambique while still getting your work done, of course.

Namibia: +2hrs GMT

Swakopmund, Namibia
Work from anywhere: Swakopmund, Namibia

Namibia is known for its natural beauty, stunning sand, sea, wildlife and breathtaking landscape. And with it only being two hours ahead of the UK, there is no doubt that you’ll feel refreshed and revitalised.

