Whenever heatwaves strike the UK, I’m always in London. I read reports in the papers of swarms of city dwellers descending on Durdle Door and Brighton beach and yet, I’m usually stuck in the East End with my feet in an ice bucket wondering why I’d not planned ahead. That was, at least, until last month when I spent a whistlestop 36 hours down in Devon – on a beach.

Like many people, I’m facing my second summer stuck in the UK and rather than taking long breaks (expensive, tricky to book etc), I’ve found that a Friday evening-Sunday lunchtime excursion out of the capital tends to be as refreshing as a week away. With that in mind, I headed down to a glamping site near Totnes after work on a Friday for two-nights of under-canvas luxury.