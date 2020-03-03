Dream job: fancy being paid £2k a week to test luxury holiday homes?

When it comes to dream jobs, we thought we’d heard it all.

There’s the company looking for interiors enthusiasts to travel the world and spot new trends. Or, what about the events brand who will actually pay you £50 an hour to drink champagne and eat cake – almost too good to be true, right? Well, this one trumps them all.

Luxury online marketplace HushHush recently posted a job advert looking for someone to test out luxury holiday homes around the globe. Yes, essentially, they want to treat you to a fabulous week’s trip away, and they’ll pay you £2,000 a week for the pleasure.