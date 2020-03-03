Dream job: fancy being paid £2k a week to test luxury holiday homes?
Megan Murray
Published
We’ve found the dreamiest of all dream jobs, and it involves laying back on a sun lounger for a week holiday. Any takers?
When it comes to dream jobs, we thought we’d heard it all.
There’s the company looking for interiors enthusiasts to travel the world and spot new trends. Or, what about the events brand who will actually pay you £50 an hour to drink champagne and eat cake – almost too good to be true, right? Well, this one trumps them all.
Luxury online marketplace HushHush recently posted a job advert looking for someone to test out luxury holiday homes around the globe. Yes, essentially, they want to treat you to a fabulous week’s trip away, and they’ll pay you £2,000 a week for the pleasure.
As luxury homes tester your duties will be exactly what it says on the tin. Between 10 to 15 times a year you’ll be given the call up to fly out to a new destination and stay in an extravagant property for a week.
Once you’ve tested out just how marshmellow-like the beds are, rated the view and lounged about to your heart’s content, you’ll need to submit a thorough 800-word report with an evaluation of the property and surrounding area within five days of returning home.
If your mind is already thinking of the kinds of destinations you might be sent to if you were successful, some examples come in the form of a chateau on the French Riviera, a 25-bedroom Spanish villa and a 14,000 sq. ft mansion in San Francisco. Sounds a bit of alright, doesn’t it?
Currently there are between five and 10 positions available, and although this role is considered part-time its salary is stated as £52,000 a year pro rata.
All you need to do is make sure your passport is up to date and demonstrate your reliability, a keen eye for detail and good writing skills.
The first stage of the application looks pretty easy, too, all you need to do is explain why you think you’d make a great luxury homes tester and if you’re successful you’ll be contacted within the next few weeks. Good luck!
Images: Unsplash