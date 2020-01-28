This is what Airbnb is offering with its sabbatical programme, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for five people to spend two months living in The Bahamas to contribute to the restoration efforts across some of the islands.

Airbnb have partnered with the Bahamas National Trust, a local non-profit organisation that protects 32 national parks in the country, to create an itinerary of crucial work that needs to be done to ensure that the islands can grow their tourism industry, which is currently critically struggling and provides much of the income for the islanders.

The five winning applicants will get to experience the wonders of The Bahamas to its fullest, including travelling around many of the 700 islands, exploring pink sand beaches, the world’s largest reef systems and even spending time in areas of extreme natural beauty which have rarely been visited.