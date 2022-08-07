It was the perfect way to kickstart my first trip abroad since, well, you know what. The next few days were packed with relaxation-goodness that wellness lovers would be sure to appreciate.

Whether you merely fancy a stretch or you’re a fully-fledged yogi, underwater yoga at Atlantis, The Palm is a must on your wellness trip bucket list. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city and located in The Lost Chamber Aquarium, it’s an unlikely but perfect spot for yoga. At times, I couldn’t help but feel as though we had an audience as shoals of fish would often stop to check out our moves. Needless to say, the environment was absolutely incredible - how often are you surrounded by 65,000 marine animals whilst doing a downward-facing dog?

Just a short taxi ride across The Palm is the Aura sky pool (although if you’ve experienced the infamous Dubai traffic, you’ll know to add on slightly longer). Situated 200m in the air, on the 50th floor, sits the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool.

As the title suggests, it boasts incredible views across The Palm Jumeriah and is the ideal place to slip off your sandals, sip on a Mai Tai and de-stress. If, like me, you enjoy cloud gazing and people-watching, then this is a cracking spot for both. From the comfort of the pool, you can gawk as tiny dots evolve into skydivers and emerge from the clouds. It should be noted that Auro also offers wellness mornings that aim to ‘restore the mind, body and soul’. These are held every Friday, with the choice of two yoga classes, followed by a selection of delicious breakfast options.