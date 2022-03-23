We’re under one month away from Easter which means it’s officially the first long weekend of the year (hurray!).

With the promise of four days away from work, a quick trip away to somewhere still close to home makes the staycations a perfect option for a last-minute getaway.

But where to go and where to stay? Well, Booking.com has unveiled the most popular destinations booked by travellers from the UK over the Easter break, including city breaks, action-packed stays and serene retreats – and we’ve listed them here so you can get your travel plans in order.