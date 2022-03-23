Easter breaks: these are the 9 most popular UK destinations booked by travellers, according to Booking.com
If you’re looking for a staycation over Easter, these UK destinations are tipped to be the most popular this year.
We’re under one month away from Easter which means it’s officially the first long weekend of the year (hurray!).
With the promise of four days away from work, a quick trip away to somewhere still close to home makes the staycations a perfect option for a last-minute getaway.
But where to go and where to stay? Well, Booking.com has unveiled the most popular destinations booked by travellers from the UK over the Easter break, including city breaks, action-packed stays and serene retreats – and we’ve listed them here so you can get your travel plans in order.
York
York in the spring is an absolute dream.
Visitors can take in the beauty of the vibrant festival city amid (hopefully) warmer temperatures as you walk around the ancient walls surrounded by independent shops and cute eateries and take in one of the 30 world-class museums and thriving cultural scenes during your visit.
Where to stay? If you’re looking for a cute boutique hotel in York, Hotel Du Vin & Bistro York is the place to stay. The hotel features elegant boutique rooms, a bistro-style restaurant and is located only half a mile from York’s city centre.
Glasgow
Scotland’s biggest city is brimming with things to see and do, from visiting the timeless Glasgow cathedral and modern Riverside museum to enjoying the array of friendly pubs and bars and legendary live music scene.
Where to stay? If you’re looking for an oasis of calm amid the bustling city, Grasshoppers Hotel Glasgow is a great option. The independent hotel is situated atop a converted Victorian office block and provides stunning views of the city.
Liverpool
Museums? Check. Bars? Check. Parks? Double-check. Liverpool truly has it all, making it a great spot for those looking to immerse themselves in a new city and explore all it has to offer.
Where to stay? Located in the heart of Liverpool, Staybridge Suites provides guests with all the home-from-home comforts you’ll need with a fully equipped aparthotel. When you’re not cooking up a storm in the kitchen, experience a vast array of restaurants right on your doorstep or venture out to the neighbourhood streets to explore a selection of retailers, museums and theatres.
Edinburgh
Edinburgh is without a doubt one of Europe’s most beautiful cities, filled with medieval architecture, hidden paths and must-see spots from Edinburgh castle to Arthur’s Seat – making it the perfect place to both relax and explore over the easter break.
Where to stay? Just a five-minute walk from the lively Grassmarket bars and restaurants, The Knight Residence offers a range of modern serviced rooms including cosy studios and spacious apartments. Highly rated for the central location, discover all that Edinburgh has to offer, including the nearby Edinburgh Castle and Palace of Holyrood House, making this the perfect base for your Easter getaway.
Newcastle
History and modernity combine in Newcastle, making it a great option for those looking for both excitement and tranquillity.
Alongside the peaceful harbours, Newcastle is filled with galleries, boutique hotels, amazing restaurants and bars that will have you figuring out just what to do next – not to mention a particularly vibrant nightlife for those interested in getting down on a Friday or Saturday night.
Where to stay? Enjoy views of River Tyne and Gateshead Millennium Bridge at Malmaison Newcastle – an upscale hotel set in a former warehouse.
Manchester
While relaxation may be on the minds of many this Easter, some are in the mood to party hard, and Manchester is the perfect city for just that.
With its array of pubs and bars, which are perfect no matter your musical taste, the city is truly party central sprinkled in with some amazing cultural offerings like taking a guided tour around the Victoria Baths or visiting the numerous art galleries from the Whitworth Art Gallery to the Manchester Art Gallery.
Where to stay? Set in the heart of Manchester’s vibrant city centre, Kimpton Clocktower offers stylish, modern rooms just a minute’s walk from Oxford Road Rail Station.
Blackpool
If you’re looking for a classic British seaside experience look no further than Blackpool. Whether you’re heading to the beach or amusement park with ice cream or rock in hand, playing adventure golf or taking a heritage tram tour and visiting their museums, there’s a lot to do in the seaside town, making it a great spot for families.
Where to stay? Among 160 acres of farmland and surrounding a large spring-fed lake, Ream Hills Holiday Park is the perfect place to relax and unwind this Easter. Set only a stone’s throw away from the bright lights of Blackpool and sandy beaches, the holiday park offers a range of accommodation, including full-on family glamping adventures, exploring the glorious countryside and modern lodges featuring hot tubs – there really is something for everyone.
Leeds
Relax, shop, drink and be merry in Leeds – a great destination for all of the above. While the city may not be filled with touristy sites, it is great for those who want to relax in a hotel, grab a spot of lunch or afternoon tea and enjoy all the restaurants and bars the city has to offer – a truly great location for relaxation with a little bit of fun thrown in the mix.
Where to stay? When you stay at The Queen’s Hotel, you’re staying at one of Leeds’ most iconic buildings. Located in City Square (and merely a few minutes away from the station), the iconic hotel recently underwent a £16 million refurbishment including a much-anticipated renovation of all bedrooms (as well as adding an additional 17) bringing the room total to 232.
Walking into the space, you’ll be greeted with much-loved Yorkshire hospitality, while taking in the stunning decor of the hotel that has seen many prominent figures walk through its space (including the late Nelson Mandela)
Whether you need recommendations on where to shop or where to eat, the hotel staff have you covered, meaning all you have to do is show up, relax and truly enjoy all the magic Leeds has to offer.
Cardiff
If you’ve never taken a trip to Wales, now would be a perfect time – and Cardiff, in particular, is the place to have on your list.
Stunning architecture, greenery, vibrant countryside and a wonderful food scene are just a few of the reasons to make Cardiff your next staycation spot, whether you want to stroll around the Victorian arcades or visit iconic attractions such as Cardiff Castle and St Fagans.
Where to stay? Immerse yourself in history at the New House Country Hotel. You’ll feel like you’re in a period drama while walking around the Georgian manor, which includes stunning views of the sea and Cardiff’s cityscape along with exquisite period decor that will leave you in awe of this country retreat.
