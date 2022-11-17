Travel

Edinburgh: Expedia Group has named the UK city one of the top cultural capitals for 2023

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
Edinburgh

Expedia Group has unveiled its 2023 travel trends, including the top cultural capitals for next year.

As we come to the end of 2022, the prospect of a new year brings with it the potential for new experiences.

From indulging in new activities to exploring unknown destinations, thinking about all the fun and exciting things that could be on the horizon for the new year is exciting – and when it comes to travel, we’re seeing a rise in city breaks with art and cultural offerings at the heart of it all.

“When we look at Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo data together, we see a detailed and robust picture of travel into 2023,” said Jon Gieselman, Expedia brands president. 

“We’re seeing a surge in trips to culture capitals, a new wave of interest in wellness retreats and a spike in demand for outdoor destinations beyond just beaches and mountains — not a new normal but people branching out to unexpected trends in what we’re calling the ‘no normal’.”

The rise of cultural capitals can be linked to our desire to get back out into the world after two years of uncertainty and visiting places with large open spaces, as seen with the popularity of national parks and rural retreats in the past two years. 

Now, it’s time for cities to make a comeback, and according to Expedia Group, the destinations seeing the largest increases are all culture-rich cities where art and cultural festivities are getting back in full swing – and the city at the top of that list is Edinburgh.

The city has emerged as Expedia’s top culture capital for 2023, thanks to its wide variety of art and culture events, particularly the Edinburgh Fringe.

Expedia Brands spokesperson, Natalie Allard, said: “During the pandemic we saw a huge demand for the great outdoors. Whilst that demand is still strong, we’re now seeing cities making a comeback and at the top of the list is Edinburgh, where visitors are lured by its world-class events, its stunning, historical buildings, lively galleries and foodie scene.”

Other cities included in the cultural capitals list included Lisbon, Tokyo, Dublin, New York, Sydney, Dubai, Montreal, Munich and Bangkok.

Lisbon
Travel trends 2023: Lisbon

If the idea of exploring Edinburgh in 2023 has piqued your interest, we’ve rounded up some key spots worth visiting in the city:

  • Visit Golden Hare bookshop

    Golden Hare Books in Edinburgh was named the Independent Bookshop of the Year at the British Book Awards in 2019 and is known as a wonderful space for browsing, with plenty of light, cosy corners and a curated selection of books that is sure to keep you there for hours on end.

    SHOP NOW

  • Take in the Edinburgh Secret Food tour

    Secret Food Tours in Edinburgh are a brilliant way to explore the city and its famous niche cuisine. Take in the historical sites and share stories while sampling the national dish haggis, neeps and tatties, a traditional Scottish afternoon tea and a whisky tasting.

    BOOK NOW

  • Visit the glasshouse at the Royal Botanic Gardens

    Palm House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom.
    Edinburgh: Palm House, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Scotland

    These whimsical, flower-filled gardens are breathtaking to see, complete with winding paths and a stunning glasshouse.

    The glasshouse was originally built in 1670 and the gardens have continued to grow over the centuries.

    If you’re planning to visit Edinburgh, particularly during the spring, this is the perfect place to have a picnic and spend the day exploring the wildlife – while getting a selfie or two in, of course.

    FIND OUT MORE HERE

  • Visit Bon Vivant bar

    The stylish Bon Vivant bar on Thistle Street has a tremendous cocktail menu, with many of the drinks having a Scottish twist. The cognac-based Hennessy Smash, for example, is served in a half-pint tankard.

    FIND OUT MORE HERE

  • Dine at One Square

    This modern Scottish brassiere is well-known among locals for offering fresh, seasonal Scottish produce. The One Square bar is equally impressive, with over 51 types of gin sourced from all over the world.

    FIND OUT MORE HERE

  • Check out the views from Arthur’s Seat

    Arthur's Seat
    Edinburgh: Arthur's Seat

    If you think of Edinburgh, Arthur’s Seat is one thing that instantly comes to mind. The famous hilly peak looks out over the city and is a must for tourists and locals alike.

    If you want to take in the best views, we suggest heading over at sunset and watching the skyline turn golden. Pure bliss.

Images: Expedia Group; Getty