Edinburgh: Expedia Group has named the UK city one of the top cultural capitals for 2023
Expedia Group has unveiled its 2023 travel trends, including the top cultural capitals for next year.
As we come to the end of 2022, the prospect of a new year brings with it the potential for new experiences.
From indulging in new activities to exploring unknown destinations, thinking about all the fun and exciting things that could be on the horizon for the new year is exciting – and when it comes to travel, we’re seeing a rise in city breaks with art and cultural offerings at the heart of it all.
“When we look at Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo data together, we see a detailed and robust picture of travel into 2023,” said Jon Gieselman, Expedia brands president.
“We’re seeing a surge in trips to culture capitals, a new wave of interest in wellness retreats and a spike in demand for outdoor destinations beyond just beaches and mountains — not a new normal but people branching out to unexpected trends in what we’re calling the ‘no normal’.”
The rise of cultural capitals can be linked to our desire to get back out into the world after two years of uncertainty and visiting places with large open spaces, as seen with the popularity of national parks and rural retreats in the past two years.
Now, it’s time for cities to make a comeback, and according to Expedia Group, the destinations seeing the largest increases are all culture-rich cities where art and cultural festivities are getting back in full swing – and the city at the top of that list is Edinburgh.
The city has emerged as Expedia’s top culture capital for 2023, thanks to its wide variety of art and culture events, particularly the Edinburgh Fringe.
Expedia Brands spokesperson, Natalie Allard, said: “During the pandemic we saw a huge demand for the great outdoors. Whilst that demand is still strong, we’re now seeing cities making a comeback and at the top of the list is Edinburgh, where visitors are lured by its world-class events, its stunning, historical buildings, lively galleries and foodie scene.”
Other cities included in the cultural capitals list included Lisbon, Tokyo, Dublin, New York, Sydney, Dubai, Montreal, Munich and Bangkok.
Visit Golden Hare bookshop
Take in the Edinburgh Secret Food tour
Visit the glasshouse at the Royal Botanic Gardens
These whimsical, flower-filled gardens are breathtaking to see, complete with winding paths and a stunning glasshouse.
The glasshouse was originally built in 1670 and the gardens have continued to grow over the centuries.
If you’re planning to visit Edinburgh, particularly during the spring, this is the perfect place to have a picnic and spend the day exploring the wildlife – while getting a selfie or two in, of course.
Visit Bon Vivant bar
Dine at One Square
Check out the views from Arthur’s Seat
If you think of Edinburgh, Arthur’s Seat is one thing that instantly comes to mind. The famous hilly peak looks out over the city and is a must for tourists and locals alike.
If you want to take in the best views, we suggest heading over at sunset and watching the skyline turn golden. Pure bliss.
Images: Expedia Group; Getty