When Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life first hit shelves in 2015, no one could have predicted just how big an impact it would have.

Despite its 700-odd and difficult subject matter, the book rose to become a critically acclaimed bestseller – eventually making the shortlist for both the Man Booker Prize and Women’s Prize For Fiction.

Based on the lives of Jude, Willem, JB and Malcolm, four fictional friends who move from a small US college to pursue their careers in New York City, the story focuses predominantly on Jude, a young lawyer whose traumatic past continues to haunt him.