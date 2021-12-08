2020 was the year we weren’t allowed to party and 2021 was the year we didn’t really want to. So will 2022 finally see the return of big celebrations? Apparently so, but not in the way you’d imagine, according to a report by Pinterest.

The image-led social media platform has predicted that we’ll embrace celebrations that mark fresh milestones and open new chapters in 2022. And not just the usual milestones like birthdays, anniversaries and moving house. Next year, we’ll be celebrating some of the milestones we might typically view as negative, like break-ups, divorces and quitting a job.