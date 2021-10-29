Stylist Conversations in partnership with Whitley Neill: here’s what’s in the goody bag worth over £90
Stylist Conversations 2021: what’s inside the goody bag
Whitley Neill Gin
Whitley Neill Gin is a handcrafted, premium gin that is inspired by the very best flavours and ingredients from around the world – and distilled in the heart of the City of London.
You’ll find four mini gins in your goody bag:
- Rhubarb and ginger gin: enjoy the taste of an English country garden with a tart crisp edge.
- Original London dry gin: Whitley Neill’s original gin is slightly softer and much smoother than traditional gins, with rich notes of juniper and citrus, pot-pourri and exotic spices.
- Blood orange gin: escape with a sweet burst of citrus fruit flavour from Sicilian blood oranges.
- Raspberry gin: dive into this perfectly balanced gin that celebrates the luscious raspberries found in Scotland.
Fenty Skin Fat Water - Pore Refining Toner Serum
From inclusive foundation shades to skincare that has a cult following on Instagram, Rihanna sure knows how to shake up the beauty world. Get your very own taste of the game-changing brand with a deluxe sample of the multi-use toner serum which snatches pores and dark spots.
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Get the benefits of a hydrating cleanse plus physical and chemical exfoliation in one. Add this multi-tasking cleanser to your skincare routine two to three times a week for a fresher appearance and to help your skin retain moisture.
Dr.Pawpaw Overnight Lip Mask
Colder weather getting to your lips? The gel-like texture of this lip balm helps the product absorb for an intense lip treatment leaving you with silky smooth lips, whatever the season.
Nails.Inc Plant Power Plant Based Vegan Base Coat
Think kale is just for your smoothies? Well, you’d be wrong because Nails.INC have packaged up the benefits of the superfood to give your fingertips some TLC.
The plant-powered base coat offers keratin hardening and activation to stimulate nail growth, hydration, anti-breakage and anti-splitting protection with deep nourishment.
Pixi Glow Tonic
Pixi’s tonic employs calming aloe vera, ginseng and botanical extracts that work together to nourish and treat your complexion. Find a 100ml travel size tonic in your bag.
Bel Rebel Perfume
Dedicated to producing ethical perfumes, Bel Rebel experiments with bold compound combinations to deliver beautiful scents with unexpected twists. Find either a sample of their Unrequited or Peach Me perfumes in your goody bag.
Bouclème Revive 5 Hair Oil
Bouclème is a leader in plant-powered care for curly hair. Treat your locks to some hydration with this oil that uses moringa oil, mongongo oil, daikon seed oil, virgin coconut oil and olive oil to protect your hair from UV rays, humidity, heat and environmental pollutants.
Skin Proud Unplug Pore Detox Clay Stick
Purify clogged pores with this Skin Proud face mask. Formulated with blackhead controlling charcoal powder, exfoliating white clay and AHAs, this mask detoxes skin whilst sesame oil keeps skin feeling hydrated.
Kind Bar
Kinder to your body and the planet, Kind bars are packed with wholesome nuts, giving you the protein and fibre you need to keep you fuelled though the day.
Peppersmith Mints
Peppersmith produces minty treats that are full of actively good, naturally derived ingredients to keep teeth healthy and breath fresh. It uses proper British mint and this pack is flavoured with peppermint from Hampshire.
