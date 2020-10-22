Christmas may not be quite like it was last year, but one thing is for sure, it isn’t cancelled.

In fact, London is gearing up for an exciting festive period in the capital, filled with jolly events, immersive experiences and plenty of Santa-themed cocktails, which is what we were all really hoping for, right?

From a drive-in cinema showing all the best Christmas classics to outdoor events like Winterfest’s illuminations, we’re seeing organisers work with Covid-19 restrictions, get creative and put on brilliant days and nights out that are social distance-friendly and safe to attend, while being a lot of fun, too.