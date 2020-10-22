Best Christmas events, experiences and pop-ups in London for 2020
- Megan Murray
Get ready to make the most of this year’s festive period with our list of Christmas events, experiences and pop-ups in London 2020.
Christmas may not be quite like it was last year, but one thing is for sure, it isn’t cancelled.
In fact, London is gearing up for an exciting festive period in the capital, filled with jolly events, immersive experiences and plenty of Santa-themed cocktails, which is what we were all really hoping for, right?
From a drive-in cinema showing all the best Christmas classics to outdoor events like Winterfest’s illuminations, we’re seeing organisers work with Covid-19 restrictions, get creative and put on brilliant days and nights out that are social distance-friendly and safe to attend, while being a lot of fun, too.
So, don’t throw your Santa hat in the bin just yet, take a look at our list of Christmas-themed events, experiences and activities in London and we think you’ll be “ho, ho, ho-ing” again in no time.
Love Actually Live In Concert
What is Christmas without Love Actually? Well, this year you can enjoy its heart-soaring soundtrack in the flesh at The Hammersmith Apollo (currently known as Eventim Apollo,) where a live orchestra will be performing a series of socially distanced shows alongside a large projection of the film.
The shows will take place on the evenings of 10, 11, and 12 December with a matinee performance on 13 December. Complying with government regulations, the shows will have a reduced capacity audience and ticket holders will be provided with staggered entry times to allow for a socially distanced entrance.
Ticket holders will only be allowed to bring in a single clear bag and the wearing of face coverings will be mandatory, except when eating and drinking within the seats. The venue is now cashless and ticketing is fully digital to ensure a full contactless customer experience.
Tickets prices start at £65.
Winterfest
After gaining lots of attention last year, free immersive light festival Winterfest is returning to Wembley Park on Thursday 26 November 2020.
You can take a wander down the illuminated light trail every day from 12pm to 10pm, up until Sunday 17 January 2021.
The theme for Winterfest this year is ‘United in Light’ with an aim to spread hope and joy to the Wembley Park community and its visitors this festive period.
This year, they will also unveil a brand new, specially commissioned light installation named ‘Reflections of the Future’, which will immerse guests in hope for a positive future. The mirrored audio-visual installation is described as a ‘mesmerising display of visual illusion that will create a sense of wonder and joy for visitors.’ Exciting!
Miracle at Henrietta
Miracle, the Christmas-themed pop-up bar renowned across America for its creative cocktails garnished with a side of kitsch, is launching this November in London’s Covent Garden at one very special spot.
The Henrietta Hotel is known for its millennial pink bathrooms and is part of the Experimental Group (which also owns the Hotel des Grandes Boulevard in Paris) and on 16 November it will also become home to the UK’s version of this Christamas-tastic pop-up.
Head along to see the tinsel-covered decor with a nostalgic twist, try cocktail concoctions such as the Bad Santa and SanTaRex and try all of the festive nibbles on offer.
@TheDriveIn cinema
Enjoy old favourites and new releases at socially distanced drive-in screenings with @TheDriveIn this Christmas. Though there will also be screenings in Manchester and Birmingham, the London leg of this winter tour will be based in Pudding Mill Lane Car Park from 25 November until 13 December.
There’ll be all sorts going on from family games, Christmas quizzes and Santa giveaways as well as cocktails, food trucks and, of course, festive films on a giant, top-of-the-range LED screen.
What’s more, there will be all-new walk-up options available in the shape of igloo-style pods and cosy alpine chalets. So, if you don’t have a car, don’t worry, you can still get in on the action! With space for up to six people, each pod will be decked out with comfy seating and festive decor.
Tickets prices start at £30.
Christmas RoyaleThe London Cabaret Club in Bloomsbury is the place to go for glitter and sparkle, something that always gets us in the Christmas mood.
This venue produces a range of glitzy shows all year round but we particularly like the sound of their Christmas-themed spectacular, which is bursting with dazzling costumes, stunning cabaret and Bond-themed songs.
There are three ticket options: silver, which includes pre-show entertainment and a seat for the evening; gold, which includes cocktail hour, a three-course meal and half a bottle of wine; and diamond, which adds in canapés, a glass of champagne, another course with dinner and a theatrical-themed cocktail.
The show starts at 5pm and ends in time for the 10pm curfew. It will be running throughout December with ticket prices starting at £55.
Images: Miracle at Henrietta / courtesy of brands