The 9 London events you’ll want to attend this weekend
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Ditch your cosy weekend at home for two days filled with boozy brunches, riveting exhibitions and so much more.
We can all appreciate a nice, chilled weekend at home – but when there are themed bar nights, special exhibitions and cocktail masterclasses going on, you have no choice but to get yourself out there and be one of the many Londoners lighting up the capital with fervour and a pep in your step.
For those looking to fill up their weekend diaries, and we’ve listed a number of events to attend that will leave your colleagues envious over your fabulous weekend plans.
See London’s first automated cocktail-making jukebox
Enjoy a cocktail with a twist with the UK’s first automated cocktail making jukebox – yes, really.
The Made to Mix Jukebox by Glenmorangie pours four delicious X by Glenmorangie based cocktails to pre-mixed tunes by placing an ice-filled glass onto the motion turntable and selecting a cocktail profile. All visitors need to do next is hit play and the jukebox will mix the cocktail and mix a track at the same time – talk about creativity.
Location: The Botanist, Broadgate Circle 4th-16 October and The Essence House, Covent Garden 17-24 October
Celebrate five decades of Queen at a Carnaby Street pop-up
Queen fans can unite at the new store, Queen – The Greatest, which is home to special edition vinyls, exclusive collaborations, tour t-shirts, merch and more.
The shop will take on many lives as it transforms from a thrift shop – an ode to Freddie and Roger’s stall in Kensington Market – to an immersive screening experience showing archive Queen performances, record store, and all things Queen.
Location: 57 Carnaby Street, London, W1
Until January 2022
Visit the new roof terrace at Temple Underground Station
For the first time since it was built in 1870, the vast undiscovered half-acre roof terrace on top of Temple Underground Station has come to life as The Artist’s Garden. An alfresco installation has been created by London based artist Lakwena Maciver, which features dynamic designs and profound, succinct messages that are definitely worth seeing.
Location: Temple Underground station, London WC2R 2PH
7 October 2021 to 30 April 2022
Plant trees with a cocktail in hand at The Duchess of Dalston
Bar-goers can now plant a tree simply by sipping a sustainable cocktail served at The Duchess of Dalston.
The Duchess’ delicious drinks menu is available from 5 to 31 October during London Cocktail Month and features herbs from local Stepney City Farm.
Location: 392 Kingsland Road, London E8 4AA
Until 31 October 2021
Check out Frieze art fair before it finishes
If you’re looking for a cultured offering this weekend, venture down to Regent’s Park and discover world-class artworks and sculptures at Frieze Art Fair. Some of the final events taking place this weekend include two Frieze Masters conversations with Michael Borremans and Dries Van Noten and Amie Siegel and Nicholas Cullinan.
Location: 13 Park Square W, London NW1 4LL
13-17 October 2021
Enjoy brunch cocktails with Belevedere organic infusions
Enjoy a boozy brunch with Belvedere Vodka as they’ve created a menu inspired by cocktails with their new Organic Infusions at the London Essence House.
Location: Carriage Hall, 29 Floral Street, London, WC2E 9DP
17 October 2021
Enjoy the Beluga Vodka masterclass
Whether you prefer your martinis shaken or stirred, you can learn about it all at this Beluga Vodka masterclass.
Join Beluga Ambassador Veronika Karlova at 69 Colebrooke Row for an afternoon of martini composition and experience the taste of three luxury vodkas and learn the history behind the iconic cocktail.
Location: 69 Colebrooke Row, London, N1 8AA
16 October 2021
Visit the We Are History exhibition
Showcasing works from eleven artists with personal connections to countries in the Caribbean, South America and Africa, We Are History explores the connections between today’s climate crisis and legacies of colonialism and is definitely worth checking out.
Location: Somerset House
16 October - 6 February 2022
See the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
London’s leading African art fair is back for its 9th edition this weekend. This year’s fair will feature 48 leading international galleries from 19 countries and will also include an extensive programme of artists’ talks, film screenings, and panel discussions.
Location: Somerset House
Date: 16-17 October 2021
Images: Glenmorangie; Getty; The CoLAB; The Duchess of Dalston; Grant Delin; London Cocktail Month; Somerset House