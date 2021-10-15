We can all appreciate a nice, chilled weekend at home – but when there are themed bar nights, special exhibitions and cocktail masterclasses going on, you have no choice but to get yourself out there and be one of the many Londoners lighting up the capital with fervour and a pep in your step.

For those looking to fill up their weekend diaries, and we’ve listed a number of events to attend that will leave your colleagues envious over your fabulous weekend plans.